Teranga Gold Added to S&P/TSX Global Mining, Global Gold, and SmallCap Indices

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/16/16 -- Teranga Gold Corporation ("Teranga" or the "Company") (TSX: TGZ)(ASX: TGZ) is pleased to announce that, effective after the close of trading today, Friday, September 16, 2016, S&P Dow Jones Canadian Index Services (S&P) has added the Company to the following three S&P/TSX Canadian Indices: (i) S&P/TSX Global Mining Index; (ii) S&P/TSX Global Gold Index; and (iii) S&P/TSX SmallCap Index.

"We are proud to be included in three of the S&P/TSX Canadian Indices," stated Richard Young, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our inclusion, which reflects our growth and liquidity, should bring further liquidity and increased market visibility to Teranga's long-term cash flow and growth profile. As an emerging multi-jurisdictional mid-tier West African gold company with tremendous opportunities for growth, we offer investors an attractive long-term investment proposition."

Teranga is also included in the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index.

About Teranga Gold

Teranga is a Canadian-based gold company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: TGZ) and Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TGZ). Teranga is principally engaged in the production and sale of gold, as well as related activities such as exploration and mine development in West Africa.

Teranga's mission is to create value for all of its stakeholders as it pursues its vision to be a pre-eminent mid-tier gold producer in West Africa. Operating in accordance with the highest international standards and using the best available techniques, Teranga strives to set the benchmark for responsible mining and to be a catalyst for sustainable economic, environmental and community development. For more information, please refer to .

Contacts:

Teranga Gold Corporation

Richard Young

President & CEO

+1 416-594-0000







Teranga Gold Corporation

Trish Moran

Head of Investor Relations

+1 416-564-4290

Teranga Gold Corporation

