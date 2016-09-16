COO Penny Green's Firm Included as No. 314 in Profit 500 Ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies; Glance Appoints Vice President of Finance

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/16/16 -- Glance Technologies Inc. (CSE: GET) (FRANKFURT: GJT) congratulates its Chief Operating Officer and co-founder Penny Green on the recent news that Ms. Green's law firm Bacchus Law Corporation has been ranked as no. 314 in the 28th annual Profit 500 ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies by Canadian Business and PROFIT.

As founder and CEO of Bacchus for 18 years, Ms. Green played a pivotal role in developing the law firm's operations and legal presence, with a keen focus on working with emerging high-growth companies. Additionally, Ms. Green has received numerous awards for her business success, including ranking as one of PROFIT W100 Top Female Entrepreneurs in Canada and as a finalist for the 2012 RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards.

"It's a great honour to have my company ranked as No. 314 this year and included in the PROFIT 500 for two consecutive years," says Green, "Now I am thrilled with the continuing opportunity to apply my experiences running a multi-million dollar enterprise and working with many fast growing companies to build Glance into an international fintech leader. Glance is growing at a very fast pace and our goal is to make Glance Pay the industry standard for mobile payments for restaurants."

Ms. Green has been the full time COO of Glance since February 2016 and has been instrumental in growing and operating the company. The other founder of Glance Technologies is Desmond Griffin, who previously co-founded and acted as the CEO for PayByPhone, which he took from concept to a platform processing tens of millions of mobile payments annually for millions of consumers in over 100 cities around the world. Ms. Green continues to be a member in good standing with both the Law Society of British Columbia and the Washington State Bar Association.

Ranking Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies by five-year revenue growth, the PROFIT 500 profiles the country's most successful growth companies. A joint venture between Canada's premier business media brands, the PROFIT 500 is published in the October issue of Canadian Business and online at PROFITguide.com.

Additionally, Glance is pleased to announce the appointment of Laura Gallagher as Glance's Vice President of Finance. Ms. Gallagher is an experienced Chartered Accountant, with a broad range of business knowledge. She has a unique blend of skills, which includes coordinating financial audits across various industries, as well as extensive knowledge of marketing and strategy initiatives. Ms. Gallagher spent four years working as a Senior Auditor at KPMG, where she worked with publicly listed companies.

Glance also announces that, in accordance with the terms of Ms. Gallagher's employment, it has granted to Ms. Gallagher incentive stock options to purchase an aggregate of 55,000 common shares of Glance at an exercise price of $0.28 per share.

About Glance Technologies Inc.

Glance Technologies owns and operates Glance Pay, a streamlined payment system that allows customers to pay their restaurant bill instantly with their mobile device. Glance Pay aims to revolutionize how smartphone users choose where to dine, settle their restaurant bills, access their payment records and interact with their favourite restaurants. Glance Pay intends to become the industry standard as one of the four pillars in restaurant payments, beside credit cards, debit cards and cash. Glance trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol GET.

For more information about Glance, please go to or and follow Glance Technologies and Glance Pay on Facebook, twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the completion of the offering.

Although Glance believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements.

