Gem International's Operating Partner Engages Senior Consultant for Dala Project, Angola

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/16/16 -- Gem International Resources Inc. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: GI) reports that its operating partner Global Gems International Limited ("Global") has engaged Dr. Ian Ransome as a technical consultant for the work programs on the 3,000 sq. km. Dala alluvial diamond mining license in Lunda Sul Province, Angola.

Dr. Ransome has over 20 years of African operating experience in a number of commodities, and extensive operating, management, and consulting experience in diamond related projects in Angola and several other African countries. His past work has included kimberlite and alluvial diamond deposit exploration, evaluation and mining.

His skill sets include familiarity with numerous types of diamond exploration evaluation and production techniques. He is multilingual and he will be an important addition to Global's operating team at Dala.

About Dala

Dala is located in the heart of a highly prospective and productive diamond region of Angola, only 20 kilometres south of the world-class Catoca diamond mine, the world's fourth largest, and immediately adjacent to the regional centre of Saurimo. Dala is an early stage project with excellent potential for the discovery and development of both alluvial and kimberlite deposits. Two of the area's most productive alluvial diamond hosting rivers, Luachimo and Tchicapa flow northward through the license with over 100 km of combined drainage length, and there are numerous areas of currently active artisanal diamond production along these drainages and their tributaries.

Denis Hayes the Company's CEO stated:

"We are delighted to learn that Global has added Dr. Ransome to their team. We are looking forward to working with him to develop the diamond potential of Dala in the coming months."

On behalf of the Board of

Gem International Resources Inc.

Denis Hayes, CEO & Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release involves forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, financings, equipment commissioning processes and other transactions being pursued, and all such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although the Company believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such forward-looking statements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein.

