Tanager Energy Announces Revocation of CTO

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/16/16 -- Tanager Energy Inc. ("Tanager" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: TAN) announced today that it has received an order from the Alberta Securities Commission ("ASC") dated effective September 14, 2016 granting the full revocation of the cease trade order previously issued on September 6, 2016. The cease trade order was issued by the ASC for failure to file the interim financial statements, interim management's discussion and analysis and certification of the interim filings for the interim period ended June 30, 2016. The recent management transition created a one-time filing delay, however Tanager filed the interim continuous disclosure documents on September 12, 2016. Management of Tanager is working towards the continued improvement of the financial condition and operations of the Corporation.

Upon the issuance of the cease trade order by the ASC, the common shares of Tanager were suspended from trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). The common shares of Tanager will resume trading on the TSXV at the opening of trading on Tuesday, September 20, 2016.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Tanager Energy Inc. is a Calgary, Alberta based corporation engaged in the exploration of oil and gas and minerals with its operations office in Calgary, Alberta. The Corporation's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "TAN".

Contacts:

Tanager Energy Inc.

Thomas M. Crain, Jr.

Interim Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

713-922-1219





More information:

http://www.tanagerenergy.com/



Tanager Energy Inc.

