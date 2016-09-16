Patch International Inc. Extends the Term of its CAD$500,000 Loan to Formation Fluid Management Inc.

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/16/16 -- Patch International Inc. ("Patch International" or the "Corporation") announces that it has extended the term of its CAD$500,000 loan (the "Loan") to Formation Fluid Management Inc. (DBA "Formation Fluid Technology") ("Formation Fluid"). The maturity date of the Loan, being evidenced by a promissory note issued by Formation Fluid to Patch International (the "Promissory Note"), has been extended to November 4, 2016.

Forward-Looking Information Advisory

Statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated and accordingly forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Forward-looking statements contained in this document speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable law, the Corporation disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information.

Contacts:

Patch International Inc.

Mark Bentsen

Director

403-827-2700

Patch International Inc.

