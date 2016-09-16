Day & Zimmermann Receives Corporation of the Year Award From Women's Business Enterprise Council

(firmenpresse) - PHILADELPHIA, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/16/16 -- At its Annual Awards Luncheon held Friday, September 16, the honored Day & Zimmermann as its Corporation of the Year. This award is given to one WBEC corporate member that has been instrumental in the WBEC's successful achievement of its annual goals. The award also acknowledges the company's exemplary achievements in support of the success of Women Business Enterprises (WBE).

"At Day & Zimmermann, we are committed to promoting and partnering with innovative and competitive minority, women and veteran-owned enterprises to ensure the needs of our customers are understood and met. We are very honored to receive the Corporation of the Year Award from WBEC," stated Jim Emerick, VP Supply Chain at Day & Zimmermann. "Helping women-owned businesses succeed is an important element of our supplier diversity strategy, and I am very proud of our team and the commitment we share across the entire Day & Zimmermann enterprise."

"Day & Zimmermann is a shining example of those corporations who are leading the way in supporting WBEs," said Geri Swift, President of WBEC. "These awards are a way for our Council to acknowledge and celebrate those corporations, like Day & Zimmermann, and WBEs for their outstanding achievements throughout the year."

Founded in 1901, Day & Zimmermann is a family-owned company with a workforce of over 50,000 specializing in construction & engineering, staffing and defense solutions for leading corporations and governments around the world. Operating from more than 150 worldwide locations with 2.7 Billion USD in revenue, Day & Zimmermann is currently ranked as one of the largest private companies in the U.S. by Forbes. Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, our first work was to develop "Betterment Reports" that helped modernize American factories. Today, we are still in the business of betterment -- maintaining the nation's power infrastructure, protecting American freedoms and driving technological advancements around the world. We do what we say.®

The Women's Business Enterprise Council (WBEC) is a purchasing council for certified women's business enterprises (WBEs) in Pennsylvania, Delaware and southern New Jersey. The Council provides WBENC women business enterprise certification as well as educational, networking, procurement-related, and informational programs and services that foster growth and business opportunities between WBEs and purchasing entities, including major corporations and government agencies. WBEC also is the third-party certifier of women-owned businesses for the City of Philadelphia, the State of Pennsylvania and the U.S. Small Business Administration's Women-Owned Small Business Program. For more information, visit its website -- .

