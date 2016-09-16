Sanofi: Treatment Effects Maintained Over Six Years in Patients with Relapsing Remitting Multiple Sclerosis who Received Sanofi Genzyme's Lemtrada® (alemtuzumab) in Clinical Trials

Paris, France - September 16, 2016 - Sanofi and its specialty care global

business unit Sanofi Genzyme announced today positive new six-year

investigational data from the extension study of Lemtrada(®) (alemtuzumab) in

patients with relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS). These results will

be presented today at the 32(nd )Congress of the European Committee for

Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) in London.



In RRMS patients treated with Lemtrada in the CARE-MS Phase III pivotal studies,

the effects described below observed in the two-year trials were maintained

through four additional years in the extension study. More than 90 percent of

the patients who were treated with Lemtrada in the CARE-MS trials enrolled in

the extension. These patients were eligible to receive additional treatment with

Lemtrada in the extension if they experienced at least one relapse or at least

two new or enlarging brain or spinal cord lesions.



After the initial two courses of treatment in the CARE-MS trials, which were

given at month zero and at month 12, 64 percent of Lemtrada patients from CARE-

MS I and 55 percent from CARE-MS II did not receive additional Lemtrada

treatment during the following five years, through month 72.





* The low annualized relapse rates observed in patients who received Lemtrada

in the Phase III studies CARE-MS I (0.16) and CARE-MS II (0.28) remained

consistent throughout the extension (0.12 and 0.15 at year six.)

* Through year six, 77 percent and 72 percent of patients who received

Lemtrada in CARE-MS I and CARE-MS II, respectively, did not experience

worsening of six-month confirmed disability as measured by the Expanded

Disability Status Scale (EDSS).

* Through year six, 34 percent and 43 percent of patients who had disability

before receiving Lemtrada in CARE-MS I and CARE-MS II, respectively, had

improvement in EDSS score confirmed over at least six months as compared

with pre-treatment baseline.

* Through year six, patients who received Lemtrada in CARE-MS I and II

experienced a slowing of brain atrophy as measured by brain parenchymal

fraction on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). In years three through six,

the median yearly brain volume loss was -0.20 percent or less, which was

lower than what was observed in the Lemtrada-treated patients during the

two-year pivotal studies (CARE-MS I: -0.59 percent in year one; -0.25

percent in year two; CARE-MS II: -0.48 percent in year one; -0.22 percent in

year two).

* In each of years three, four, five and six, most patients had no evidence of

MRI disease activity, defined as no new gadolinium-enhancing T1 lesions and

no new or enlarging T2 lesions (66 - 72 percent, CARE-MS I; 68 - 70 percent,

CARE-MS II).

Through year six, the yearly incidence of most adverse events during the

extension study was comparable or reduced compared with the pivotal studies. The

frequency of thyroid adverse events was highest in year three and declined

thereafter.



"The Lemtrada data being presented at ECTRIMS from the ongoing extension study

illustrate that more than half of patients experienced sustained effects of

treatment on disease activity, despite receiving their last treatment course

five years previously," said Dr. Alasdair Coles, Professor, Department of

Clinical Neurosciences, University of Cambridge. "It is very promising to see

these consistent effects over time across relapse, disability and MRI measures."



The Phase III trials of Lemtrada were randomized, rater-blinded, two-year

pivotal studies comparing treatment with Lemtrada to high-dose subcutaneous

interferon beta-1a in patients with RRMS who had active disease and were either

new to treatment (CARE-MS I) or who had an inadequate response to another

therapy (CARE-MS II). Active disease was defined as at least two relapses in

the previous two years and at least one in the previous year. The protocol

called for Lemtrada to be administered as two annual treatment courses, with the

first treatment course administered via intravenous infusion on five consecutive

days, and the second course administered on three consecutive days, 12 months

later.



In clinical trials, serious side effects associated with Lemtrada included

infusion reactions, autoimmune disorders (such as thyroid disease, autoimmune

cytopenias, and nephropathies), infections and pneumonitis. Lemtrada may cause

an increased risk of malignancies. Risk management programs incorporating

education and monitoring help support early detection and management of key

identified and potential risks. The most common side effects of Lemtrada are

rash, headache, pyrexia, nasopharyngitis, nausea, urinary tract infection,

fatigue, insomnia, upper respiratory tract infection, herpes viral infection,

urticaria, pruritus, thyroid gland disorders, fungal infection, arthralgia, pain

in extremity, back pain, diarrhea, sinusitis, oropharyngeal pain, paresthesia,

dizziness, abdominal pain, flushing, and vomiting. (See Important Safety

Information below.)



About Lemtrada(®) (alemtuzumab)

Lemtrada is approved in more than 50 countries, with additional marketing

applications under review by regulatory authorities globally. Lemtrada is

supported by a comprehensive and extensive clinical development program that

involved nearly 1,500 patients worldwide and 5,400 patient-years of follow-up.

More than 9,200 patients have been treated with Lemtrada commercially worldwide.



The precise mechanism by which alemtuzumab exerts its therapeutic effects in MS

is unknown. Alemtuzumab is a monoclonal antibody that targets CD52, a protein

abundant on T and B cells. Circulating T and B cells are thought to be

responsible for the damaging inflammatory process in MS. Lemtrada depletes

circulating T and B lymphocytes after each treatment course. Lymphocyte counts

then increase over time with a reconstitution of the lymphocyte population that

varies for the different lymphocyte subtypes.



Sanofi Genzyme holds the worldwide rights to alemtuzumab and has responsibility

for its development and commercialization in multiple sclerosis. Bayer

Healthcare receives contingent payments based on global sales revenue.





Lemtrada(®) (alemtuzumab) U.S. Indication

LEMTRADA is a prescription medicine used to treat adults with relapsing forms of

multiple sclerosis (MS). Because of its risks, LEMTRADA is generally used in

people who have tried 2 or more MS medicines that have not worked well enough.

It is not known if LEMTRADA is safe and effective for use in children under 17

years of age.



Do not receive LEMTRADA if you are infected with human immunodeficiency virus

(HIV).



IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION



LEMTRADA can cause serious side effects including:



Serious autoimmune problems: Some people receiving LEMTRADA develop a condition

where the immune cells in your body attack other cells or organs in the body

(autoimmunity), which can be serious and may cause death. Serious autoimmune

problems may include:



* Immune thrombocytopenia, which is when reduced platelet counts in your blood

cause severe bleeding that, if not treated, may cause life-threatening

problems. Call your healthcare provider right away if you have any of the

following symptoms: easy bruising; bleeding from a cut that is hard to stop;

heavier menstrual periods than normal; bleeding from your gums or nose that

is new or takes longer than usual to stop; small, scattered spots on your

skin that are red, pink, or purple



* Kidney problems called anti-glomerular basement membrane disease, which can,

if untreated, lead to severe kidney damage, kidney failure that needs

dialysis, a kidney transplant, or death. Call your healthcare provider right

away if you have any of the following symptoms: blood in the urine (red or

tea-colored urine); swelling of legs or feet; coughing up blood



It is important for you to have blood and urine tests before you receive, while

you are receiving and every month, for 4 years or longer, after you receive your

last LEMTRADA infusion.



Serious infusion reactions: LEMTRADA can cause serious infusion reactions that

may cause death. Serious infusion reactions may happen while you receive, or up

to 24 hours or longer after you receive LEMTRADA.



* You will receive your infusion at a healthcare facility with equipment and

staff trained to manage infusion reactions, including serious allergic

reactions, and urgent heart or breathing problems. You will be watched while

you receive, and for 2 hours or longer after you receive, LEMTRADA. If a

serious infusion reaction happens while you are receiving LEMTRADA, your

infusion may be stopped.



Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have any of the following

symptoms of a serious infusion reaction during the infusion, and after you have

left the healthcare facility:



* swelling in your mouth or throat * fast, slow, or irregular heartbeat



* trouble breathing * chest pain



* weakness * rash





To lower your chances of getting a serious infusion reaction, your healthcare

provider will give you a medicine called corticosteroids before your first 3

infusions of a treatment course. You may also be given other medicines before or

after the infusion to try to reduce your chances of having these reactions or to

treat them after they happen.



Certain cancers: Receiving LEMTRADA may increase your chance of getting some

kinds of cancers, including thyroid cancer, skin cancer (melanoma), and blood

cancers called lymphoproliferative disorders and lymphoma. Call your healthcare

provider if you have the following symptoms that may be a sign of thyroid

cancer:



* new lump * trouble swallowing or breathing



* swelling in your neck * cough that is not caused by a cold



* pain in front of neck



* hoarseness or other voice changes

that do not go away





Have your skin checked before you start receiving LEMTRADA and each year while

you are receiving treatment to monitor for symptoms of skin cancer.



Because of risks of autoimmunity, infusion reactions, and some kinds of cancers,

LEMTRADA is only available through a restricted program called the LEMTRADA Risk

Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) Program.



Thyroid problems: Some patients taking LEMTRADA may get an overactive thyroid

(hyperthyroidism) or an underactive thyroid (hypothyroidism). Call your

healthcare provider if you have any of these symptoms:



* excessive sweating * unexplained weight gain



* unexplained weight loss * feeling cold



* eye swelling * worsening tiredness



* nervousness * constipation



* fast heartbeat





Low blood counts (cytopenias): LEMTRADA may cause a decrease in some types of

blood cells. Some people with these low blood counts have increased infections.

Call your doctor right away if you have symptoms of cytopenias such as:



* weakness * dark urine



* chest pain * fast heartbeat



* yellowing of the skin or whites of the

eyes (jaundice)









Serious infections: LEMTRADA may cause you to have a serious infection while you

receive and after receiving a course of treatment. Serious infections may

include:



* Herpes viral infections. Some people taking LEMTRADA have an increased

chance of getting herpes viral infections. Take any medicines as prescribed

by your healthcare provider to reduce your chances of getting these

infections.

* Tuberculosis. Your healthcare provider should check you for tuberculosis

before you receive LEMTRADA.

* Hepatitis. People who are at high risk of, or are carriers of, hepatitis B

(HBV) or hepatitis C (HCV) may be at risk of irreversible liver damage.



These are not all the possible infections that could happen while on LEMTRADA.

Call your healthcare provider right away if you have symptoms of a serious

infection such as fever or swollen glands. Talk to your healthcare provider

before you get vaccinations after receiving LEMTRADA. Certain vaccinations may

increase your chances of getting infections.



Swelling of lung tissue (pneumonitis): Some people have had swelling of the lung

tissue while receiving LEMTRADA. Call your healthcare provider right away if you

have the following symptoms:



* shortness of breath * chest pain or tightness



* cough * coughing up blood



* wheezing





Before receiving LEMTRADA, tell your healthcare provider if you:



* are taking a medicine called Campath® (alemtuzumab)

* have bleeding, thyroid, or kidney problems

* have HIV

* have a recent history of infection

* have received a live vaccine in the past 6 weeks before receiving LEMTRADA

or plan to receive any live vaccines. Ask your healthcare provider if you

are not sure if your vaccine is a live vaccine

* are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. LEMTRADA may harm your unborn baby.

You should use birth control while receiving LEMTRADA and for 4 months after

your course of treatment

* are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. You and your healthcare provider

should decide if you should receive LEMTRADA or breastfeed. You should not

do both.



Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including

prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

LEMTRADA and other medicines may affect each other, causing side effects.

Especially tell your healthcare provider if you take medicines that increase

your chance of getting infections, including medicines used to treat cancer or

to control your immune system.



The most common side effects of LEMTRADA include:



* rash * trouble sleeping * sinus infection



* headache * upper respiratory * mouth pain or sore

infection throat



* thyroid problems * herpes viral infection * tingling sensation



* fever * hives * dizziness



* swelling of your nose * itching * stomach pain

and



throat * fungal infection * sudden redness in

face,



* nausea * joint pain neck, or chest



* urinary tract * pain in your arms or * vomiting

infection legs



* feeling tired * back pain



* diarrhea





Tell your healthcare provider if you have any side effect that bothers you or

that does not go away. These are not all the possible side effects of LEMTRADA.



You are encouraged to report side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA.

Visit http://www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088



Please see full U.S. Prescribing Information, including boxed WARNING and

Medication Guide.





About Sanofi

Sanofi, a global healthcare leader, discovers, develops and distributes

therapeutic solutions focused on patients' needs. Sanofi is organized into five

global business units: Diabetes and Cardiovascular, General Medicines and

Emerging Markets, Sanofi Genzyme, Sanofi Pasteur and Merial. Sanofi is listed in

Paris (EURONEXT: SAN) and in New York (NYSE: SNY).



Sanofi Genzyme focuses on developing specialty treatments for debilitating

diseases that are often difficult to diagnose and treat, providing hope to

patients and their families. Learn more at www.sanofigenzyme.com



Sanofi(®) is a registered trademark of Sanofi. Genzyme(® )and Lemtrada(®) are

registered trademarks of Genzyme Corporation. All rights reserved.





Sanofi Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private

Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements

are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include

projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding

plans, objectives, intentions and expectations with respect to future financial

results, events, operations, services, product development and potential, and

statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements are

generally identified by the words "expects", "anticipates", "believes",

"intends", "estimates", "plans" and similar expressions. Although Sanofi's

management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking

statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking

information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many

of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Sanofi,

that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those

expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and

statements. These risks and uncertainties include among other things, the

uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data and

analysis, including post marketing, decisions by regulatory authorities, such as

the FDA or the EMA, regarding whether and when to approve any drug, device or

biological application that may be filed for any such product candidates as well

as their decisions regarding labelling and other matters that could affect the

availability or commercial potential of such product candidates, the absence of

guarantee that the product candidates if approved will be commercially

successful, the future approval and commercial success of therapeutic

alternatives, Sanofi's ability to benefit from external growth opportunities

and/or obtain regulatory clearances, risks associated with intellectual property

and any related pending or future litigation and the ultimate outcome of such

litigation, trends in exchange rates and prevailing interest rates, volatile

economic conditions, the impact of cost containment initiatives and subsequent

changes thereto, the average number of shares outstanding as well as those

discussed or identified in the public filings with the SEC and the AMF made by

Sanofi, including those listed under "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement

Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in Sanofi's annual report on Form 20-F for

the year ended December 31, 2015. Other than as required by applicable law,

Sanofi does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking

information or statements.









Contacts:

Sanofi Genzyme Media Relations

Erin Pascal

Tel: + 1 857 248 0874

E-mail: erin.pascal(at)genzyme.com



Sanofi Media Relations

Jack Cox

Tel: +33 (0) 1 53 77 46 46

E-mail: mr(at)sanofi.com



Sanofi Investor Relations

George Grofik

Tel: +33 (0) 1 53 77 45 45

E-mail: ir(at)sanofi.com



