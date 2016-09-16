CSE: 2016-0908 - Name and Symbol Change and Consolidation - Auxellence Health Corporation (AID)

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/16/16 -- Auxellence Health Corporation announced a name change to EVITRADE Health Systems Corp. and a share consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on a fifteen (15) old to one (1) new basis. No fractional common shares will be issued pursuant to the Consolidation. All Fractional interests of 0.5 or greater will be rounded up to the nearest whole number of shares and fractional interests of less than 0.5 will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of shares.
As a result of the consolidation, the outstanding common shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 7,290,286
Shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis under the new name and symbol on September 19, 2016.
Disclosure documents are available at
Contacts:
Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
Listings
(416) 367-7340
More information:
http://www.thecse.com
Date: 09/16/2016 - 18:49
Language: English
News-ID 495279
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO
Number of hits: 19
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.498
|Registriert Heute:
|22
|Registriert Gestern:
|13
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|162
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.