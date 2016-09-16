AFFLINK Hosts Annual Charity Golf Tournament to Benefit Top US Cancer Treatment Center

(firmenpresse) - TUSCALOOSA, AL -- (Marketwired) -- 09/16/16 -- AFFLINK, a global leader in , hosted the AFFLINK Charity Golf Classic and Education Forum at Ross Bridge Renaissance Resort and Spa in Birmingham earlier this month. This year's two-day event benefited City of Hope (CoH), a leading research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases, towards which AFFLINK raised $68,600.

The charity golf classic is AFFLINK's largest fundraising event, with all proceeds benefiting a charity of choice. President and CEO, Dennis Riffer has been invited to sit on the CoH Board of Directors this year to represent all AFFLINK Members and Suppliers within the industry.

"This year's charity golf tournament was a very memorable event. The funds raised will have a large impact on CoH's cutting-edge cancer research efforts and assistance for individuals and families who are severely impacted by this and other life threatening diseases," says Riffer.

The event opened on Tuesday, September 6th with a cocktail reception and silent auction and was followed by a dinner and keynote presentation by City of Hope survivor, Bob Dickey.

Prior to the golf tournament on Wednesday, September 7th, AFFLINK offered a continuing education workshop led by Mark Matthews, President of NuVision Strategies, LLC. With more than 25 years of executive leadership experience with current business theories from Xavier University's Executive MBA program, Mr. Matthews taught current and emerging leaders the skills necessary to run a successful business.

The format of the tournament was a four-person shotgun. Hole in one prizes included a brand new car, a French Lick Resort vacation package, a Treetops Resort vacation package and a set of Srixon irons. The tournament concluded with an awards banquet Wednesday evening.

AFFLINK connects more than 200 manufacturers of facility maintenance, packaging, safety, office, food service, and MRO supply solutions with nearly 300 independent distribution experts. Their innovative procurement management results in innovative products, market expertise, and improved profitability for their clients. Powered by ELEVATE, a proprietary approach to the marketplace, AFFLINK can uncover never-before-seen opportunities and quantify their value to enhance their clients' overall image, promote a healthy workplace, decrease total costs, increase productivity, and satisfy any sustainable objectives they may have.

