Simlatus Building an Experience of a Transforming Environment

(firmenpresse) - GRASS VALLEY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/16/16 -- Simlatus Corporation (OTC PINK: SIML)

Simlatus is a small revenue generating company, which develops, manufactures, markets and owns proprietary commercial advanced broadcast equipment and software and sells this audio and video broadcast equipment worldwide. Today Simlatus announces it is also looking to becoming a leader in the anticipated $150 Billion 'Immersive Technologies Device Industry'.

"We have some of the most talented minds in the industry. Simlatus is positioned to succeed in the new immersive technologies markets with current sales of their commercial broadcasting & audio/visual support systems, and is now structuring the R&D for immersive technologies products to develop a strategic technology roadmap which will enable the company to expand into high-growth digital television and over-the-top (OTT) markets. These products are being developed for Simlatus' existing consumers and newer markets," stated Bob Stillwaugh, Chairman.

Simlatus' anticipated new products will include SyncPal, 'SocialCast AR,' Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Content Server products for major markets. The target technologies include Immersive Technologies, Audio/Video Codecs, Audio Content Recognition, and OTT API Integration into Key Platforms.

Bob Stillwaugh further stated "The new immersive technologies products will reshape our world. This new industry is extremely lucrative with a very high potential offering many platforms and new applications that are still unexplored. In order to be ahead of the curve, Simlatus will invest on deploying the R&D team that is dedicated on both business and technical innovations. Our initial market research and strategy has been directed to AV Integrators and 2 Step Distributors."

:

manufactures Broadcast Equipment that has been sold over the past 18 years through its 55 distributors to companies such as CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, ABC and DirecTV. In the past several months the company has sold products to FOX News, and DirecTV, as well as to one of the largest nuclear plants in the country using Simlatus products for their surveillance systems.

This news release includes forward-looking statements. While these statements are made to convey to the public the company's progress, business opportunities and growth prospects, readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements represent management's opinion. Whereas management believes such representations to be true and accurate based on information and data available to the company at this time, actual results may differ materially from those described. The Company's operations and business prospects are always subject to risk and uncertainties. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ are and will be set forth in the company's periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

