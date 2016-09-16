CSE: 2016-0909 - Notice Of Declared Dividend - Banro Corporation (BAA.PR.A)

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/16/16 -- Banro Corporation has declared a Dividend payable of US $0.80 on its Preferred Shares on September 30, 2016 to shareholders of record on September 22, 2016.
The Company hereby notifies its shareholders that it will designate the full amount of such dividend as an "eligible dividend" for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).
Banro will begin trading ex-dividend on September 20, 2016.
Contacts: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) Listings (416) 367-7340
TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/16/16 -- Auxellence Health Corporation announced a name change to EVITRADE Health Systems Corp. and a share consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on a fifteen (15) old to one (1) new basis. No ...
CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/16/16 -- Patch International Inc. ("Patch International" or the "Corporation") announces that it has extended the term of its CAD$500,000 loan (the "Loan") to Formation Fluid Manageme ...
CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/15/16 -- MIE Maple Investments Limited ("MIE") announces that it has agreed to acquire an aggregate of 16,355,798 common shares and restricted voting shares (collectively, "Shares") in the capi ...
TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/15/16 -- (TSX: CMR)(TSX: CMR.A) -BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada"), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the final September 2 ...