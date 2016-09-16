       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Investment Services & Trading


CSE: 2016-0909 - Notice Of Declared Dividend - Banro Corporation (BAA.PR.A)

ID: 495287
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/16/16 -- Banro Corporation has declared a Dividend payable of US $0.80 on its Preferred Shares on September 30, 2016 to shareholders of record on September 22, 2016.

The Company hereby notifies its shareholders that it will designate the full amount of such dividend as an "eligible dividend" for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Banro will begin trading ex-dividend on September 20, 2016.

Contacts:
Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
Listings
(416) 367-7340



More information:
http://www.thecse.com



Keywords (optional):

canadian-securities-exchange-cse,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 09/16/2016 - 20:06
Language: English
News-ID 495287
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO


Number of hits: 51

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Investment Services & Trading




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.498
Registriert Heute: 22
Registriert Gestern: 13
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 133


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z