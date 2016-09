Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. Announces Completion of Private Placement of Class A Non-Voting Shares

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/16/16 -- Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (TSX VENTURE: BCF) ("Builders Capital") is pleased to announce that it has completed a private placement of 32,400 Class A Non-Voting Shares at a price of $10.00 per share for gross aggregate proceeds of $324,000. This private placement was originally announced on July 27, 2016.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp.

John Strangway

Chief Financial Officer

(403) 685-9888





More information:

http://builderscapital.ca/



PressRelease by

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/16/2016 - 20:02

Language: English

News-ID 495288

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Builders Capital Mortgage Corp.

Stadt: CALGARY, ALBERTA





Number of hits: 52



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease