GETH Announces Strategic Partnership With Investor and Public Relations Firm, LCG

(firmenpresse) - JAMESTOWN, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/16/16 -- Green EnviroTech Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: GETH) is pleased to announce that as of August 15, 2016 the Company entered into an agreement with Luna Consultant Group, LLC ("LCG"). LCG will serve as a strategic partner to the Company by providing Investor and Public Relations services.

In the past 18 months, LCG has earned a solid reputation within the Green Technology sector. Their work has helped to create additional value for their clients within this burgeoning business sector. It is this reputation that caught the eye of the GETH's Chairman and CEO, Gary De Laurentiis:

"GETH technology solutions will not only clean up the environment, but also help to create Sustainable Development ecosystems around the world. This is an exciting story and the enthusiasm that LCG has demonstrated in their understanding of our technology solutions, coupled with their experience, will help us share our story with both our existing shareholders and with those we hope will become future shareholders."

Also sharing in the excitement over this new strategic partnership is LCG CEO, Vanessa Luna who remarked:

"We are genuinely thrilled to accept the responsibility that will accompany serving as GETH's Investor and Public Relations firm, and are equally as thrilled to be trusted with the responsibility of helping share such an important story."

"We are looking forward to building a long-lasting relationship with GETH's Executive Management team, and becoming a trusted voice with the Company's shareholders. We aim to maximize public awareness of GETH's technology solutions."

GETH cautions that statements made in press releases constitute forward-looking statements, and makes no guarantees of future performances and actual results/developments which may differ materially from projections in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made.

GreenEnviroTech Holdings, Inc. (GETH) is a pioneer in sustainable development. Our mission is to find and implement practical, economical solutions that will clean up the environment. Our technologies will convert waste into valuable products and help to protect the planet.

Luna Consulting Group is a Las Vegas and Los Angeles based firm that offers a suite of professional services to companies in the start-up to growth phases, across various business sectors. These services include Business Development and Consulting, and Investor and Public Relations.

