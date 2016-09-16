Media Advisory: Minister Bains Tours Vancouver Region

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/16/16 -- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will tour the Vancouver region next week, at which time he will make two investment announcements and discuss Canada's Innovation Agenda with local trade groups and organizations.

Monday, September 19, 2016

Minister Bains will make an important post-secondary infrastructure announcement

Minister Bains will deliver remarks at the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade

Minister Bains will make a funding announcement for advanced clean technology projects

Note: The Minister's itinerary for September 20 will follow in a subsequent advisory.

Contacts:

Philip Proulx

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Innovation,

Science and Economic Development

343-291-2500



Media Relations

Innovation, Science and

Economic Development Canada

343-291-1777





