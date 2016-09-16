Media Advisory: Minister Bains Tours Vancouver Region

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/16/16 -- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will tour the Vancouver region next week, at which time he will make two investment announcements and discuss Canada's Innovation Agenda with local trade groups and organizations.
Monday, September 19, 2016
Minister Bains will make an important post-secondary infrastructure announcement
Minister Bains will deliver remarks at the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade
Minister Bains will make a funding announcement for advanced clean technology projects
Note: The Minister's itinerary for September 20 will follow in a subsequent advisory.
Contacts:
Philip Proulx
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Innovation,
Science and Economic Development
343-291-2500
Media Relations
Innovation, Science and
Economic Development Canada
343-291-1777
More information:
http://https://www.ic.gc.ca/
