Andrea Bocelli surprised fans by announcing a three-day concert event for Valentine's Day. But one ticket seller says fans don't have to wait to get tickets.
(firmenpresse) - When [Andrea Bocelli](http://www.theatreticketbank.com/opera/andrea-bocelli-tickets) announced on his Facebook page that he was surprising fans by holding concerts over ValentineÂÂs Day weekend, they went wild. In fact, one of his fans posted a comment under the announcement that reads, ÂÂCanÂÂt wait to be in his presence. Will probably have a heart attack, but it will be worth it.ÂÂ
And so it is with his fans.
The concert will take place over three shows, and itÂÂs expected that the shows will be immediately sold out as soon as the official tickets go on sale. The first concert will be held on Saturday, February 11th at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. The second show will be held on Sunday, February 12th at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. And the last show concludes the Valentine Day series on the big day itself, February 14th at the Infinite Energy Center in Atlanta, Georgia.
ÂÂObviously tickets for these shows will go quickly as people buy them as Valentine Day gifts for their loved ones,ÂÂ says a spokesman from Concert Bank, an online third party ticket seller. ÂÂBut if fans want tickets, they donÂÂt have to wait and take their chances on the official sale dates. We have [Andrea Bocelli tickets](http://www.theatreticketbank.com/opera/andrea-bocelli-tickets) right now, but they probably wonÂÂt last long.ÂÂ
Bocelli fans are fierce and wait for him to come and perform in the states, so itÂÂs unlikely that everyone who wants to see the show will be able to get tickets.
ÂÂWe have less than 200 of these tickets right now,ÂÂ says the spokesman. ÂÂAnd my guess is that they wonÂÂt last long. If people want to have the best selection of seats before the official tickets go on sale and theyÂÂre all sold out, IÂÂd suggest checking our site right away.ÂÂ
Prices start at $133 and go all the way up to $1600 for the best seats in the areas.
About: ConcertBank is an independent online ticket broker that specializes in obtaining premium and sold out sports tickets, concert tickets and theater tickets to events nationwide. Ticket price is dependent on the current market price, which is usually above the face value of the ticket.
Those people interested in getting great seats for upcoming concerts are encouraged to visit the website or call 844-425-0512.
