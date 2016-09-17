ZCorum Tools to Help Manage and Improve Broadband Service at Guantanamo Bay

The TruVizion diagnostics application is now being used by ViaSat, Inc. to improve troubleshooting capabilities and management of the DOCSIS broadband network at the US military installation in southern Cuba.

(firmenpresse) - ZCorum, a leading provider of managed services and diagnostics tools for broadband service providers, announced today that it is providing diagnostics and network management services to ViaSat, Inc. for their broadband operations at the US Navy installation in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Located on the southeastern shore of Cuba, Naval Station Guantanamo Bay is on the front lines for regional security in the Caribbean area. The base supports U.S. Navy and Coast Guard ships, along with allied nation ships operating in the Caribbean area.



Under the agreement, ViaSat will use TruVizion, ZCorums modem and CMTS diagnostics application for DOCSIS networks. The software collects diagnostics information from the CMTS and end-point devices allowing ViaSat staff to more effectively troubleshoot individual subscriber issues and problems in the cable plant. ViaSats field technicians will also have access to TechVizion , the companion mobile app for TruVizion. The app gives field personnel the same performance metrics on their mobile device, such as the location of the CPE, historical performance data , modem comparisons, and overall statistics of the devices connected to the CMTS.



ZCorums tools are designed with the highest standards to give military contractors like ViaSat, the quality and reliability for their operations they must have, said Arthur Skinner, VP of Worldwide Sales for ZCorum. TruVizions patented technology provides a diagnostics solution that will give ViaSats tech ops and dispatch personnel the tools they need for deeper insight into their broadband network.



Our expansion into the Navy Base in Cuba is another important milestone for ZCorum, said Julie Compann, President and CEO of ZCorum. Were gratified by ViaSats confidence in our technology and are proud to be serving them and the US Navy personnel.



ZCorum provides broadband diagnostics and managed services to cable and telephone companies, utilities, and municipalities. ZCorum continues to help operators increase operational efficiency and reduce costs through diagnostics solutions for DOCSIS, DSL and Fiber networks. Managed services include data and VoIP provisioning, residential and commercial VoIP service, branded email and Web hosting, along with 24x7 support for end-users. ZCorum is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, please visit http://www.ZCorum.com





