Launch of new digital marketing agency in Horsham, West Sussex, UK

BusinessMoJo is celebrating the launch of their new digital marketing agency in Horsham, West Sussex, UK area. Further information can be found at http://www.businessmojo.biz/.

(firmenpresse) - In a slightly different approach to launching its new digital marketing agency, BusinessMoJo, a new digital marketing agency in Horsham, West Sussex, UK has decided it will offer a discount, and this is expected to take place during September 2016.



Where most businesses tend to just post some flyers and leave it at that, BusinessMoJo has decided to be a little more exciting with the start of its new digital marketing agency.



Chris Venter, Founder at BusinessMoJo, says: "We wanted to be exciting with the launch of our new digital marketing agency because we wanted to put our name on the map.



It should be really worthwhile and we're hoping it will give people something to talk about. It should go great unless we anger the Gods in some way!"



BusinessMoJo aims to stand out when compared to other digital marketing agencies in the Horsham, West Sussex, UK area. This launch celebration is just one of the many ways it will do so.



This is a great chance for businesses in Horsham, West Sussex, UK to get a great deal and support a dedicated local business.



Chris Venter also said: "While BusinessMoJo may not be the only business with this kind of offering, local business are choosing BusinessMoJo because we really listen to what our customers say. Our aim is to help small businesses (in the West Sussex area and London) compete with the big guys in the online marketing world. We think it's going to be a hit because its affordable and gets results."



When asked about the new Digital marketing agency, Chris Venter said: "We offer a range of services from website audits, reputation management, SEO, social media management, video marketing and much more."



Further information about BusinessMoJo and the new digital marketing agency can be discovered at http://www.businessmojo.biz/.





http://www.businessmojo.biz/



Libertatem Eligendi Limited

http://www.businessmojo.biz/

Libertatem Eligendi Limited

Libertatem Eligendi Limited

http://www.businessmojo.biz/



Horsham

UK

