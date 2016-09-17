Blue Copper Capital Corporation Celebrates Its Tenth Anniversary in Business

Blue Copper Capital is celebrating its ten year anniversary and reveals some of its big wins and challenges it faced getting this far. Growth has been steady which has enabled it to grow to four locations More information can be found at http://bluecoppercapital.com/

(firmenpresse) - Blue Copper Capital is celebrating their tenth Anniversary, which commemorates ten years of steady growth. There were challenges along the way, but with investor support and professional advice they got past the five year hurdle most start-ups face. This is a huge milestone for the Calgary Alberta-based financial business, which has provided assistance to young singles, and couples starting out in a new career since 2006.



Blue Copper Capital got it's start in 2006 when founder Dave Chen decided to fund new apprentices needing tools and transportation. As a young entrepreneur he recognized the difficulty many young people face starting out. Good credit has to start somewhere and Dave decided to take a chance on people who not only believed in themselves by spending the typical four years in an apprentice program, but who are future leaders in local communities.



One of the earliest challenges Blue Copper Capital faced was marketing, which was a challenge until they found a good SEO company to promote them online.



While every business faces challenges, some, like Blue Copper Capital are fortunate enough to enjoy real successes, wins and victories too. One such victory came when they set up the first official store front in Calgary in the summer of 2012.



Dave Chen, President at Blue Copper Capital was also quoted when discussing another big win. ÂÂOne of the high points of Blue Copper Capital's history was when a local Alberta journalist interviewed me about the company vision. The subsequent article went viral on news sites, blogs and social media, getting a lot of positive attention for us and also attracting new investors.ÂÂ



Blue Copper Capital's Founder, Dave Chen says ÂÂWe're delighted to be celebrating our ten year anniversary. I believe the secret to getting this far in business today is looking after the customers needs first and providing service in the confidential manner we do.ÂÂ



Blue Copper Capital currently consists of 12 employees and has big plans for the upcoming year. One of their core objectives is to become known as a leader in supporting more young people starting out in their chosen career.





Blue Copper Capital would also like to thank friends, customers and all its partners for their well wishes on this happy occasion.



More information on the business can be found at http://bluecoppercapital.com/





