A1 Office Furniture Limited Offers Now Free Shipping of Office Furniture to Mainland UK Clients

A1 Office Furniture, a Hampshire based office furniture supplier, now offers free and no-strings-attached delivery of their office furniture sets to anywhere in mainland UK.

(firmenpresse) - A1 Office Furniture, a top office furniture manufacturer in Hampshire, offers now free shipping for all of its products within mainland UK. Free shipping only covers ground floor doorstep delivery to mainland UK. Scotland Highlands & Islands will be charged. For delivery costs to locations other than mainland UK please contact us. If you would like your furniture built/installed we would be delighted to provide a quote.



We are a safe contractor approved office furniture manufacturer and supplier and we are perfectly capable of meeting all sorts of furniture requirements of business and shop owners in Hampshire and in the whole of the UK. We have an impressive stock of white furniture to offer to our customers and we believe that the high-end executive chairs, new office desks, reception furniture, meeting room furniture, office storage and other sorts of commercial space furniture that we offer would be even more popular among UK business owners, said a marketing executive of www.a1officefurniture.co.uk



However, the marketing executive claimed that the most popular furniture products in their inventory now are the white office furniture which includes white storage, white desks and white bench desks.



Apart from manufacturing and supplying office furniture items, the Hampshire based online furniture shop with its office in Northbrook Industrial Estate also offers office space planning solutions. With a highly competent team of furniture designers and office space planning and structural design artists, the company is now able to offer space-saving office furnishing options to businesses in mainland UK and beyond.



The CEO and managing director of A1 Office Furniture said, In todays world, intelligent office space planning and designing often determines how much an entrepreneur or a business manager can save on office furnishing. Minimalist office furniture products and space-saving interior designs are trending and thats a good sign. We as a furniture supplier are also happy to be a part of the change.





