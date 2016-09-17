KissStrategies.com Launches KissStrategies Lifetime Website Hosting

KissStrategies.com announced the continued availability of their lifetime website hosting "KissStrategies Hosting" available at http://kissstrategies.lifetimehosting.site/. More information can be found at http://kissstrategies.com/.

(firmenpresse) - Customers looking for an exceptional value in website hosting should look at lifetime website hosting now available from KissStrategies Hosting by KissStrategies.com. Stephen Collins, owner at KissStrategies.com has just released more in depth details relating to the development of KissStrategies Hosting.



KissStrategies Hosting is designed to appeal specifically to businesses and serious hobbyists and includes:



1) Lifetime website hosting ÂÂ This was made part of the product since a one time cost provides website hosting for the lifetime of the website. Customers who buy KissStrategies Hosting should enjoy this particular feature because it will save them a great deal of money reducing operating costs. KissStrategies Hosting provides lifetime hosting for four (4) domains for a lifetime with the basic hosting package.



2) Better hardware for a faster loading website ÂÂ KissStrategies.com made sure to make this part of the KissStrategies Hosting's development as load speed greatly increases the satisfaction of the website visitor. Customers will likely appreciate this because prevents the frustration of slow loading web pages so visitors stay longer and visit more frequently.



3) Providing 24x7 technical support ÂÂ This feature was included because increases client satisfaction and confidence. This is great news for the consumer as provides fast resolution of any technical problems for greater reliability.



Stephen Collins, when asked about KissStrategies Hosting said:



"KissStrategies Hosting provides quality, dependable website hosting at an unbeatable one-time price."



KissStrategies Hosting is provided in cooperation with Lifetime.Hosting, a company with over 14 years experience in providing exceptional website hosting.



This is one of KissStrategies.com's most important website related services and Stephen Collins is particularly excited about this product because the addition of lifetime hosting will enhance the other services provided especially website design and search engine services.





In celebration of the new service, new customers will be able to have a Wordpress website installed at no additional cost. Wordpress has become a favorite choice among website developers offering many benefits including rapid deployment and fast, easy maintenance.



Those interested in learning more about the KissStrategies.com can do so on the business website at http://www.kissstrategies.com/



Those interested at investigating the advantages of KissStrategies Hosting can go directly to the product listing, here: http://kissstrategies.lifetimehosting.site/





http://www.kissstrategies.com/



Stephen Collins

http://www.kissstrategies.com/

Stephen Collins

Stephen Collins

http://www.kissstrategies.com/

1 517 899 0917

Owosso, Michigan

Owosso

United States

