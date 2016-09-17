Whittier Speech Therapy Services Offered by LA Speech Therapy Solutions

LA Speech Therapy Solutions is now offering Whittier Speech Therapy. The therapists at LA Speech Therapy Solutions are well known for their success with voice therapy, stutter therapy, and more.
LA Speech Therapy Solutions is a team of exceptionally trained speech therapists offering Whittier speech therapy . They specialize in an extensive range of disorders and speech delays. LA Speech Therapy Solutions is a leader in helping children and adults speak and communicate more fluently. Their clients benefit from effective treatment plans that include therapy, research, and family training.
LA Speech Therapy Solutions is committed to helping all clients to find their voice. Their services help children speak more confidently and clearly. The play-based Whittier speech therapy engages children while training their speech articulation. Each member of the LA Speech Therapy Solutions staff is devoted to providing beneficial therapy to every child.
The therapists at LA Speech Therapy Solutions are trained in recognizing and treating speech and language disorders. Their services are offered in schools, homes, and in their offices. Whittier speech therapy understands that every child is unique and requires individualized treatment. They care for their patients by providing encouraging support to the children and their families.
About LA Speech Therapy Solutions:
LA Speech Therapy Solutions is a highly rated Whittier speech therapy. They are leaders in working with children to overcome speech and language disorders. Every therapist is trained to support children who have difficulty communicating. LA Speech Therapy Solutions is able to provide therapy that targets every childs strengths and weaknesses. They work with both children and their families to ensure patients will be able to successfully communicate outside of therapy sessions. To learn more about Whittier speech therapy visit http://www.laspeechtherapysolutions.com/ or call 323.954.0887.
Media Contact:
Cassi Alter
Company Name: LA Speech Therapy
Address: Los Angeles, CA
Phone Number: 323.954.0887
E-Mail: info(at)laspeechtherapy.com
More information:
http://www.laspeechtherapysolutions.com/
