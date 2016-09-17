Luxury Med Spa in Beverly Hills Provides Healing Treatments for Clients

The Spa on Rodeo is a luxury med spa in Beverly Hills. They provide a variety of healing treatments for all of their clients.

(firmenpresse) - The Spa on Rodeo is a trusted med spa in Beverly Hills . They have established themselves as the premiere day spa on Rodeo Drive. They offer a wide range of services, including manicures, pedicures, facials, cupping massage, permanent cosmetics, skin revision, Botox and more. The med spa Beverly Hills aims to provide treatments that relax and rejuvenate the body. Their healing foot soaks have become one of their most popular menu items for clients to enjoy.



Med Spa Beverly Hills , The Spa on Rodeo, was founded by a board-certified foot and ankle surgeon. The doctor believes that true healing starts with the feet and works its way up. Their belief at this med spa Beverly Hills is that healthy feet make the perfect foundation for a healthy body and mind. All of their massages and treatments are performed with this ideology in mind. In addition to their facials and body treatments, the spa sells a collection of 100% organic products. These products are of the highest quality, formulated with healing in mind.



This lovely day spa is tucked in the hustle and bustle of Rodeo Drive. It is the perfect oasis for relaxation and peace of mind in the big city. Within this urban sanctuary, the med spa Beverly Hills provides an array of treatments that balance the body and soothe the senses. The staff at The Spa on Rodeo are specially trained to provide nothing but an amazing experience for everyone who enters their doors.



About The Spa on Rodeo



The Spa on Rodeo is the premiere med spa in Beverly Hills. Their healing treatments aim to relax the body and sooth the mind. They offer 100% organic products in-store that are the perfect supplement to any healthcare regimen. For more information about the spa or to book your next appointment, visit their website: http://thespaonrodeo.com/ or call (424) 284-8040. You can also visit them at 421 N. Rodeo Drive Beverly Hills, Ca 90210.



Media Contact:

Amy S.

Company Name: The Spa on Rodeo



Phone Number: 424.284.8040

Address: Beverly Hills, CA

Email: social(at)thespaonrodeo.com





More information:

http://thespaonrodeo.com/



PressRelease by

The Spa on Rodeo

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/17/2016 - 09:14

Language: English

News-ID 495326

Character count: 2269

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: The Spa on Rodeo



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 27



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease