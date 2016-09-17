America's Toughest Lawman Uses Business Minded Strategies To Run Governmental Office

Maricopa County, AZ. Sheriff, Joe Arpaio, is the featured speaker this month at a Real Estate entrepreneur and business owners seminar.

(firmenpresse) - Peoria, AZ - The self-proclaimed equal opportunity incarcerator is setting free his blueprint of effective strategies and techniques to help small business owners become more successful.



Maricopa County, AZ. Sheriff, Joe Arpaio, is the featured speaker at a real estate investor training forum at Desert Winds Retirement Center, 20554 N. 101st Ave. in Peoria, AZ on September 27, 2016 from 7PM-8PM. The event is sponsored by West Valley Elevate Real Estate Group, a local investing community that promotes education and mentoring to its members.



"We're really excited to have Sheriff Joe speak to our group of real estate investor entrepreneurs," said Dan and Lori Gleason. The couple, who are leaders and mentors for West Valley Elevate Real Estate Group, are confident their community members will learn a lot about business from the six-term sheriff. "You don't get re-elected that many times without knowing a thing or two about managing an entity."



Sheriff Arpaio has endorsed Republican Candidate, Donald Trump, in the upcoming Presidential election. The Billionaire's achievements as a real estate mogul are expected to be a topic of discussion when Arpaio addresses the West Valley Elevate Real Estate Group.



"A lot of Americans will argue that government cannot be run like a business and that business minded people cannot make government more efficient," said the Gleasons. "Joe Arpaio continues to use fundamental strategies for small business as the cornerstone for running his agency."



Seats for the West Valley Elevate Real Estate Group event with Maricopa County, AZ. Sheriff Joe Arpaio are limited.



ABOUT WEST VALLEY ELEVATE REAL ESTATE GROUP AND RENATUS:



The West Valley Elevate Real Estate Group is an organization with direct affiliation to Renatus, a nationwide real estate investment education firm based in Centerville, UT. Renatus has been established out of a desire for creating financial freedom through service to others, especially to people who have a motivation and passion for learning. Renatus CEO and Founder Bob Snyder knows that real estate and business ownership are a powerful combination to allow immediate income while building secure wealth for the long-term. Renatus takes great pride in the quality of its real estate education, from the Instructional Systems Design learning practices to the exceptional qualifications of the practitioner instructors and the convenient, effective delivery system. Renatus' mission is set to change the landscape of America by touching one million entrepreneurs with this great wealth creation system. More importantly, when those entrepreneurs use their wealth and knowledge to help others, the true vision of Renatus is realized.





