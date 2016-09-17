United Zion Retirement Community Offers 'Accent Living: Home-based Services'

United Zion Retirement Community is a continuing care retirement community located in Lancaster County, PA

(firmenpresse) - United Zion Retirement Community has expanded to offer home-based services to the local community. Accent Living: Home-based Services provides in-home care services from the people you know and trust at United Zion. Having a little extra help around the house enables many seniors to thrive at home! These services are available to those who live within about fifteen miles of Lititz, PA, and to current United Zion campus residents.



Accent Living provides personalized non-medical, in-home care. Services include things such as light meal preparation, housekeeping, mobility assistance, companionship, laundry, bathing and grooming, dressing, and special occasion assistance. The popular wake-up service assists clients with getting ready for the day. United Zion is pleased to partner with Covenant Health Alliance of Pennsylvania to offer these in-home services.



Rates are $23 per hour for in-home care services and $25 per hour plus 55 cents per mile for Ride N Care transportation services. Services can be used as often or as little as you like, with a two-hour minimum on any given day for off-campus clients and a one-hour minimum for campus residents.



About United Zion Retirement Community



United Zion Retirement Community began through the efforts of Barbara & Henry Firestone, United Zion Church members, who welcomed people into their home in the early 1900s, caring for their social and health needs. That tradition continues today with a faith-inspired mission to provide superior quality services to seniors, based on Christian principles, in a loving and caring community that promotes independence, wellness, and human dignity.



For more information about Accent Living: Home-based Services, contact Gretchen Peace by calling toll free at 1-844-318-9819 or by email at accentliving(at)uzrc.org . United Zion Retirement Community is located at 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, one and a half miles north of the square in Lititz.





