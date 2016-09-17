Shop-Domains - the global Home of Ecommerce

(PresseBox) - The Shop-Domain is a domain for all shops, an online address for anyone,anywhere with something to sell.
As a short and meaningful Top Level Domain, Internet users will instantly identify a Shop-Domain website as a place where they can shop.
The word ?shop? is recognized and understood in many languages and cultures around the world. A Shop-Domain would be a great fit for ecommerce businesses targeting multiple countries. ?Shop? is also a great term because of its versatility. As both a noun and a verb, Shop-Domain works equally well as a business identifier or a call to action. As well as being used as a primary address for an ecommerce business it could also be used for promotions such as a summer sale or other special event.
A Shop-Domain is also a great choice for other online businesses including digital content and ecommerce solutions providers as well as the growing B2B ecommerce market. The Shop-Domain is equally relevant for offline shops looking to establish a web presence or offline services.
A Shop-Domain could also be used for product review sites, shopping related blogs or shopping travel guides.
Marc Mueller
http://www.domainregistry.de/shop-domain.html
http://www.domainregistry.de/shop-domains.html
Date: 09/17/2016 - 10:30
Language: English
News-ID 495330
Character count: 1486
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Secura GmbH
Stadt: Koeln
Number of hits: 48
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.501
|Registriert Heute:
|2
|Registriert Gestern:
|23
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|147
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.