Shop-Domains - the global Home of Ecommerce

(PresseBox) - The Shop-Domain is a domain for all shops, an online address for anyone,anywhere with something to sell.

As a short and meaningful Top Level Domain, Internet users will instantly identify a Shop-Domain website as a place where they can shop.

The word ?shop? is recognized and understood in many languages and cultures around the world. A Shop-Domain would be a great fit for ecommerce businesses targeting multiple countries. ?Shop? is also a great term because of its versatility. As both a noun and a verb, Shop-Domain works equally well as a business identifier or a call to action. As well as being used as a primary address for an ecommerce business it could also be used for promotions such as a summer sale or other special event.

A Shop-Domain is also a great choice for other online businesses including digital content and ecommerce solutions providers as well as the growing B2B ecommerce market. The Shop-Domain is equally relevant for offline shops looking to establish a web presence or offline services.

A Shop-Domain could also be used for product review sites, shopping related blogs or shopping travel guides.

