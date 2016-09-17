Annual Missions Emphasis Week to Take Place in Liberty Corner, New Jersey

(firmenpresse) - 'Facing the Unfinished Task' is the theme of CROSSroads 2016 , the annual missions emphasis weekend hosted by Liberty Corner Mission USA. Missionaries from various denominations and sending organizations share from their wealth of experience of church planting, evangelism, and Bible translation. They come from Japan, Taiwan, Pakistan, Great Britain and the United States.



The conference begins on Friday, September 30 with registration from 5:00 - 6:00 p.m., followed by dinner and the first session. The conference concludes on Sunday, October 2 after the midday meal.



Keynote speakers Stuart and Jill Briscoe have ministered on every continent and written more than 40 books. Stuart pastored Elmbrook Church in Brookfield, Wisconsin, for 30 years before founding a ministry media company called Telling the Truth, which now broadcasts daily worldwide. Jill has served on the boards of Christianity Today and World Relief, served alongside her husbands ministry, and is currently the Executive Editor of the womens magazine Just Between Us.



Derick Wilson leads worship at CROSSroads, drawing from his 24 years of experience as a musician and worship leader. Originally from Scotland, Derick and his wife Beverly came to the U.S. in 1998 to serve as missionaries and he is now the Associate Pastor at Somerset Hills Baptist Church in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.



More information, including the weekend schedule, list of missionary speakers, and location can be found at www.deaconry.org/retreats/crossroads-2016 . Come to any or all scheduled events. There is no conference fee for the meetings, but a freewill offering will be taken. Overnight accommodations and/or meals must be registered and paid through Fellowship Conference Center at 908-991-3212.



Liberty Corner Mission USA is the foreign mission arm of Fellowship Deaconry Ministries , located in Liberty Corner, New Jersey. Since 1951, as an interdenominational faith mission, LCM has brought God's Word of salvation and transformation to the people of Japan and Taiwan.





