Rachel Stoltzfus offers Simple Amish Love for Free on Kindle through 9/19/2016

Amish author, Rachel Stoltzfus offers Simple Amish Love for free on Kindle from 9/17/2016 through 9/19/2016. This is the first book in her Christian romance series, Simple Love. Amish book lovers will be delighted with this wholesome Amish romance.

(firmenpresse) - Amish romance lovers looking for a delightful Amish book can purchase Simple Amish Love by Rachel Stoltzfus for free on Kindle through September 19th, 2016 (and for free afterwards with a Kindle Unlimited subscription). This is Book 1 of the Simple Love series. The book is regularly priced at $2.99. It is also available in Paperback for $6.99.



In Simple Amish Love, after her rumspringa, Annie Fisher returns to her Amish community to take her Kneeling Vows and find a husband. And when handsome Mark Stoltzfus wants to court with her, it seems like everything is going to plan. But when a stalker tries to ruin Annie's relationship, readers will be riveted, wondering if she is strong enough to stand up for herself and her new relationship.



Readers can learn more about this Christian romance book here: [http://familychristianbookstore.net/index.php/2016...](http://familychristianbookstore.net/index.php/2016/09/16/simple-amish-love/)



Amish author, Rachel Stoltzfus strives in her fiction to present a fair and honest representation of a love that is both romantic and sweet. Readers will find this book wholesome, absorbing, and ultimately inspirational.



Readers have raved about Rachel StoltzfusÂÂs Simple Amish Love:



About the book, Amazon reader, Anna Elizabeth, says: "This is a heartwarming story that left me smiling and feeling uplifted. It's an easygoing read that moves along in a laid back, easy way. The main characters are very nice and they have an air of authenticity."



A second Amazon.com reader, Kathryn, raves, ÂÂThis series is just great and keeps you interested and wanting you to keep reading to the end. The author knows how to keep a person interested.ÂÂ



And about Simple Amish Love, a third Amazon.com reader, Phyllis Rowe exclaims: "A great book to read if you love to read a true Amish love story. I recommend that book as a great read."



Readers can learn more about Simple Amish Love here: [http://familychristianbookstore.net/index.php/2016...](http://familychristianbookstore.net/index.php/2016/09/16/simple-amish-love/)





Simple Amish Love is being offered for free on Kindle (and for free with a Kindle Unlimited subscription). through 9/19/2016. It is regularly priced at $2.99. It is also available in paperback for $6.99 through Createspace, Amazon.com and other online book distributors.



About Global Grafx Press:



Global Grafx Press was founded in 1997. This Christian book distributor is known for publishing great Western romance novels, Christian nonfiction, and Amish books. They are committed to helping readers find the best, clean Christian books online and hope that their readers enjoy browsing their Christian Bookstore. Those interested in learning more about Global Grafx Press can do so at http://familychristianbookstore.net.





More information:

http://familychristianbookstore.net



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Global Grafx Press

http://familychristianbookstore.net

PressRelease by

Global Grafx Press

Requests:

Global Grafx Press

http://familychristianbookstore.net

267-530-1611

823 Old Westtown Road, Suite B1

West Chester

United States

Date: 09/17/2016 - 12:02

Language: English

News-ID 495332

Character count: 3181

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Global Grafx Press

Ansprechpartner: Book Maven

Stadt: West Chester

Telefon: 267-530-1611



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 17/09/2016



Number of hits: 54



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease