Hudson Valley, NY: The 3 Most Wheelchair Accessible Sights

Anybody organising holidays for disabled groups should consider Hudson Valley; a superb, accessible region in New York State. Discover the highlights here.

(firmenpresse) - The state of New York is one of the most beautiful, historic and fascinating regions in North America. It is also an excellent destination for those organising holidays for disabled groups, as it is extremely accessible throughout with many areas having smooth surfaces, accessible entrances and support to make navigating and enjoying everything simple and straightforward. This is particularly true in the Hudson Valley region.



A personal contact of mine, Anna Pakman, recently travelled through NY in a mobility scooter and she noted Hudson Valley as one of her favourite areas. She has recommended two must visit sights which are wheelchair friendly, plus I have also added my own recommendation.



DIA: Beacon



This fabulous art museum, perfectly situated on the river bank, in Beacon boasts a superb collection of art from the 1960s through to modern day. This is the DIA Art Foundation collection  a famous organisation that features art by legendary artists including Andy Warhol, Dan Flavin and Agnes Martin. In addition to the permanent collection of recognisable contemporary art, it also houses temporary exhibitions of up and coming artists.



This is a great day trip from NYC, reachable with the Metro North which itself is easily accessed. Upon arrival at the Metro North stop, it is easy to reach the museum by wheelchair. The building itself is very modern and fully accessible.



Walkway over the Hudson



The magnificent Hudson River is famous all around the world and should without a doubt be part of the New York State experience. Try the Walkway over the Hudson; an impressive steel bridge which spans the river between Poughkeepsie on the east bank and Highland on the west. As part of the new State Historic Park, it is the longest footbridge in the world. It is an amazing experience to travel across the bridge, taking in the awesome views in every direction.



The walkway is entirely accessible and located a few blocks from Poughkeepsie Metro/Amtrak stop. I encourage you to make use of the free red cap service; this will give you a bridge plate onto the train and you should inform the conductor that you will require a bridge plate for the destination. You may find it easiest to ask my team to make these travel arrangements when organising holidays for disabled groups.





Phillipsburg Manor



Philipsburg Manor is a sprawling Colonial-era estate located just north of NYC, which includes a number of National Historic Landmarks such as Philipsburg Manor House in Sleepy Hollow, the Old Dutch Church of Sleepy Hollow and Philipse Manor Hall in Yonkers. These are now a collection of house museums, which are both picturesque and completely fascinating - it almost feels like stepping back in time. Sleepy Hollow is particularly intriguing, as this legendary village is famous for The Legend of Sleepy Hollow  a fable about the Headless Horseman written by Washington Irving.



The visitor centre is wheelchair friendly and many of the historic areas have ramps, but there are a few steps into some buildings and the second floor of the Manor House is only reachable via a narrow flight of stairs.



Hudson Valley is an amazing area in the wonderful state of New York. It is also a very forward thinking region, with many highlights being wheelchair friendly. If you are organising holidays for disabled groups, these are just a few of the highlights which can easily be enjoyed. Give me a call today to discuss your trip in more detail.





Philip Scott is the owner and founder of Can be Done, a fully licensed UK tour operator specialising in worldwide holidays for disabled individuals and groups. With over 31 years experience organising long and short breaks for disabled travellers, Philip has built a reputation for helping his clients select hotels and accommodation that offer high standards of accessibility, to ensure that those with special needs can experience truly relaxing and carefree holidays.



