Accessible New York State, Part 1

New York State is a great place for those looking for disabled holidays. Discover some of the wheelchair-friendly highlights here.

(firmenpresse) - The great state of New York has plenty to offer, but sometimes gets overshadowed by the magnificent NYC (which I also highly recommend). It is a state that offers sublime natural beauty, but also has a rich history and some truly fascinating places to explore. Many would think that nature areas are not typically wheelchair accessible (which is often the case), but NYS will surprise you in that respect. There is plenty to see and do during your holiday here if you or somebody whom you are travelling with is disabled. Holidays are made much easier when you are aware of the most accessible places to visit.



My personal contact, Anna Pakman, has travelled the state of NY extensively and has done so in a mobility scooter. These are the places that she has highly recommended.



Niagara Falls



One of the greatest natural sights in the world and one that everyone should experience; Niagara Falls will take your breath away. The collection of waterfalls can be easily reached by wheelchair thanks to a network of paths which are accessible. Not only this, but you can also get up close to the falls with a boat ride or the Niagara Scenic Trolley, which are capable of taking those in wheelchairs.



Jones Beach State Park



The beautiful Jones Beach State Park is situated on Long Island and is a fantastic day out. You can simply relax on the white sand and take in the views, or have a more active day on the boardwalk playing beach games. The sand can be traversed in specially designed beach wheelchairs, which are available to rent from the information booths at the park.



Lake George



Another famous area of breathtaking natural beauty, Lake George provides picturesque vistas and is also a great place for adventurous types to visit. Y-Knot sailing enables those of all abilities to sail the glorious waters - the incredibly stable boats are unsinkable and you can get assistance to get on board if needed. You will really feel at one with nature after exploring this magnificent area on the water.





FDR House & Museum



The 32nd President of the United States, Franklin D. Roosevelt, is a key global figure and a central part of massive global events that occurred during the mid-20th century. Born in Hyde Park, NY, FDR was a true New Yorker and even served as Governor of NY prior to being elected president. The FDR house and home is a must visit as you can learn more about this fascinating individual, who also was disabled following an illness. Consequently, the house and museum are very accessible and you can reach the area on a free lift-equipped shuttle bus.



Sleepy Hollow



A famous village found in Westchester County, Sleepy Hollow is known for the Legend of Sleepy Hollow  a fabled story about the Headless Horseman (written by Washington Irving). This spooky tale is celebrated at the Phillipsburg Manor in October with a thrilling  and wheelchair friendly  journey into the Horsemans Hollow. Be warned though, this is not for the faint of heart. There is also the annual Great Jack OLantern Blaze with 6,000 beautifully crafted pumpkins. October is a particularly incredible time to visit Sleepy Hollow and this area of the States, as this is during the magnificent New England Fall. For any visitor who is disabled, holidays in the fall are extremely worthwhile as there are many accessible areas to behold the foliage.



These are just a few of the places which are highly recommended if you or somebody you are travelling with is disabled. Holidays can be stressful when you are not sure about accessibility; give me a call today and we can discuss your trip in greater detail.





More information:

http://www.canbedone.co.uk/



Keywords (optional):

Philip Scott is the owner and founder of Can be Done, a fully licensed UK tour operator specialising in disabled holidays across the world for individuals and groups who are travelling with a handicap. With over 31 years experience organising long and short breaks for disabled travellers, Philip has built a reputation for helping his clients select hotels and accommodation that offer high standards of accessibility to ensure that those with special needs can experience truly relaxing and carefree holidays.

