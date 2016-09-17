Accessible New York State, Part 2

Thanks to several fascinating places to visit, disabled holidays to New York State are an unforgettable experience. Here are a few accessible highlights.

(firmenpresse) - Previously, we took a look at a few of New York States highlights and must visit places if you or somebody you are travelling with is disabled. Holidays to NYS will be extremely worthwhile, as the state is very accessible and home to many must-see places. Today, we will be looking at a few other highlights to visit as recommended by my personal contact, Anna Pakman, who has travelled New York State extensively in a mobility scooter.



New York State Museum



New York State has an incredible cultural and natural history. To fully appreciate this superb part of North America, it is worth taking the time to look back through its past. This is best done at the fully accessible NYS Museum in Albany. Here, you will find artefacts, art and fascinating information about the cultural and natural development of the area. As the capital city of NYS, Albany is also an intriguing and easy area to explore for those on disabled holidays to this part of America.



High Falls Gorge in Lake Placid



The astonishing High Falls Gorge in Lake Placid is a must visit for nature lovers, as you can enjoy the peaceful, serene forest as you make your way to the dramatic gorge and the lively Ausable River. This can be fully enjoyed by wheelchair users, thanks to an easy to navigate path which enables you to enjoy the views at both the upper and lower falls. Top tip: the River View Café is a great place to stop off, with stunning surroundings and delicious dishes.



Finger Lakes Wine Country



Not only are the Finger Lakes in Upstate NY an incredibly scenic and mesmerising sight, but the area is also home to many excellent wineries along the shores. I would highly recommend exploring the Fingers either by car or by a wheelchair friendly hike in Taughannock Falls State Park, before visiting one of the wineries for a tour and a glass or two. The Thirsty Owl Wine Company in Ovid has been highly recommended, thanks to the excellent and accessible tasting room and lakeside bistro.





Saratoga Race Course



The thrilling Saratoga Race Course has an electric atmosphere and is a must visit for horse racing fans. It is also a highly accessible venue, with suitable seating available in the Grandstand and Clubhouse sections; this will provide prime viewing for the adrenaline-pumping action.



Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island



No trip to New York is complete without seeing the magnificent Statue of Liberty up close on Liberty Island. A global icon of freedom and the USA, it is an incredible sight to behold - particularly as your ferry approaches the island. The entire area is completely accessible, plus you can take a lift to the inner neck of the statue and admire the structure. Unfortunately, the observation deck and balcony are not wheelchair friendly. Ellis Island is also a great place to visit and a part of the Statue of Liberty Monument, which served as a former immigration station between 1892 and 1954. This makes it an important historic landmark - the gateway for 12 million immigrants to their new home.



These are just a few of the highlights that New York has to offer if you or somebody you are travelling with is disabled. Holidays can be hard to arrange when you have to consider wheelchair accessibility, but this is an area that I specialise in and I am happy to discuss your requirements with you.





Philip Scott is the owner and founder of Can be Done, a fully licensed UK tour operator specialising in disabled holidays across the world for individuals and groups who are travelling with a handicap. With over 31 years experience organising long and short breaks for disabled travellers, Philip has built a reputation for helping his clients select hotels and accommodation that offer high standards of accessibility to ensure that those with special needs can experience truly relaxing and carefree holidays.

