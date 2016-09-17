Parish by Personality  Bermuda's 9 Parishes

You can choose from excellent Bermuda accommodation in any of the island's nine parishes  and each has its own attractions.

(firmenpresse) - The British territory of Bermuda may be small, but it's a perfectly formed holiday destination - as attested to by its many devotees who visit from all over the world. Having tried out an extensive range of luxury Bermuda accommodation in every region of the island, I certainly wouldn't like to play favourites, but after so many years of organising holidays for clients I've certainly come to know the unique personality and attractions of each of the island's 'parishes'.



Which Parish?



There are nine parishes, eight of which are 2.31 square miles in area and one that is 2.54 square miles (St George's). Depending on what my clients are most interested in  be it nature, beaches, nightlife, culture, art or history  I like to recommend Bermuda accommodation in the parish I know will allow them to make the most of this fantastic destination and all it has to offer.



Sandys



The westernmost parish, Sandys (no apostrophe, as it's named after Sir Edwin Sandys) includes a number of small islands, including Somerset, Ireland, Watford and Boaz. It's home to some high profile attractions, including Mangrove Bay, Somerset Bridge, the Cathedral Rocks and the famous Royal Naval Dockyard.



Devonshire



Located in a central position, this parish is named after William Cavendish, the first Earl of Devonshire. There are some great attractions here such as the Bermuda National Stadium, Devonshire Marsh, with its wonderful wildlife, and Fort Devonshire provides some interesting history.



Hamilton



As well as some of the best Bermuda accommodation, Hamilton boasts an extensive range of beautiful beaches as well as many natural and touristic attractions, including the Crystal Cave, Mangrove Lake, Flatt's Inlet, Shelly Bay, Bailey's Bay and the superb Bermuda Aquarium.



Smith's



The ideal region for beach and nature lovers, Smith's (named after the aristocratic Sir Thomas Smith) attractions include Gibbet Island, the amazing Portuguese Rock, Spittal Pond (great for birdwatching), Devil's Hole and John Smith's Beach.





Southampton



Often regarded as one of the most beautiful parishes, Southampton's picturesque setting on Little Sound has created some stunning natural beaches, including Riddell's Bay, Church Bay, Whale Bay and Horseshoe Bay. The historic Gibbs Hill Lighthouse is also here.



Warwick



As well as a host of lovely tranquil beaches like Riddell's Bay and Warwick Long Bay, Warwick includes some smaller islands just off shore, in Hawkins Island, Darrell's Island and Long Island. Traditionally an army garrison, it's also home to Warwick Camp, base of the Bermuda Regiment.



Pembroke



A wonderful place for those looking to immerse in the history of the island, Pembroke has numerous sites of interest where you can step back in time. Some of its attractions include Government House, Fort Hamilton, Spanish Point and the peninsula of Point Shares  which gives access to Goat Island, Saltus Island and Agar's Island.



Paget



Home to probably the most famous of all the island's beaches, Elbow Beach, Paget's attractions don't stop there. As well as Coral Beach, Grape Bay and idyllic Hamilton Harbour, you can reach Hinson's Island and also visit the famous King Edward VII Memorial.



St George's



As the place of the first British settlement, St George's parish is of great historical importance. The Town of St George's is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and other features of importance in the area are Fort St Catherine, the island of St David's (with its lighthouse), Castle Harbour, Ferry Reach and Tobacco Bay.



Wherever you choose your Bermuda accommodation, it's such an accessible and compact destination you'll never be far from anywhere else. With the use of a moped (which you can hire), or with a taxi and driver, and by keeping an open mind and heart, you'll be able to see and do it all.





John Dixon is an experienced world traveller and the Managing Director of Prestige Holidays. For over 30 years, he has been providing luxury Bermuda accommodation, as well as holidays to Croatia, Sicily and many other destinations around the globe. John tries to visit each of the destinations regularly in order to ensure the quality of his properties, and stay up-to-date about the latest local news and events.

