Upcoming Safety Roadshow Hosted by MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics safety roadshow at Doncaster Racecourse on 20 October promises to showcase cutting-edge transport safety solutions currently available.

(firmenpresse) - Calling all UK service, delivery, utility, haulage and passenger transport operators! (Thats us!) MiX Telematics, a specialist company working in the field of telematics and fleet management solutions, is putting on a one-day safety roadshow next month. If you want to keep your finger on the pulse of all the exciting innovations in automotive safety happening at the moment, this may be an event to pencil in to your diaries.



When and Where



The event will be held on Thursday 20 October 2016, and it will run from 10 am to 4 pm at Doncaster Racecourse, DN2 6BB.



What Will Be Happening?



The roadshow will showcase a number of safety products designed by MiX Telematics to aid haulage work, as well as bringing together many big names from the transport industry. These will include the Freight Transport Association, Mobileye, Sygic, the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport and OBS Logistics. Live demonstrations of their cutting-edge products and services will be available to watch on the day, alongside keynote speeches from experts within the industry.



Sir Clive Woodward, Former England Rugby Team Coach and Director of Elite Performance for Team GB, will give a presentation about putting together successful teams and building a strong business. An interesting angle on how to improve efficiency and safety in the transport industry.



MiX Products



The roadshow will feature the launch of MiX Telematics new MiX DriveMate system, which has been specifically developed for LCV drivers. However, there will also be plenty to occupy those who specialise in haulage work.



For example, MiX Vision uses video footage from an in-vehicle camera that faces both the road and the driver. It allows users to analyse incidents and driver behaviour, which helps to protect drivers from insurance claims that arent their fault. The MyMiX App, which can be downloaded from the iOS and Android app stores, is a driver engagement platform which helps professional drivers to assess and improve their performance. Events such as speeding or harsh breaking are recorded on the app, including the location in which they happened, and analysis of performance is available daily, weekly and six-monthly for comparison.





The roadshow provides an opportunity to browse products, such as the above, to improve the safety and efficiency of haulage workers in your business. It is a great chance to view the most up-to-date products on the market, supplied by leading names in the industry.



Book Now



If you are interested in attending this event on 20 October 2016, you can register by calling 0800 200 6800 or by clicking on the Safety Roadshow link at www.mixtelematics.co.uk.







Norman Dulwich is a Correspondent for Haulage Exchange, the leading online trade network for the road transport industry.

