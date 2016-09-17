UK Fuels Produces Trump Card

The more fuel you use, the less it costs: UK Fuels is offering a fuel card working on a new variable-cost model with self-service account management.

(firmenpresse) - When it comes to fuel cards there are many options available which cater to businesses large and small, often with seemingly similar packages. Search engines come up with cards that offer different tariffs and different brands to fleets of different sizes, which can end up being a bit of a headache. If youre looking to change your fuel card, its worth being aware of a new option that has recently been launched by UK Fuels, part of Radius Payment Solutions.



The Crystal fuel card, aimed specifically at SMEs, is the countrys first variable cost fuel card. It aims to make itself stand out from the crowd by taking the surprise out of fuel bills, which, as we all know, have the ability to soar unexpectedly after hidden charges come to light. This new card offers transparent pricing and easy-access online monitoring to help businesses keep control of their fuel costs.



So what makes it different from the other fuel cards on the market?



Price Banding



Bill Holmes, The Chief Executive of Radius Payment Solutions, promises that the Crystal fuel card offers a transparency not available with other fuel cards. He explained the reasoning behind the new card: In the current climate, customers want consistent, transparent pricing and a solution which places control back in their hands. It is our belief that this fuel card will be an attractive offering for any business, inspiring confidence with the transparent pricing model.



The pricing structure of the Crystal fuel card is separated into bands, allowing the customer to choose how much they pay per litre: the more they use, the less the fuel costs. The customer is never charged more than the agreed amount, so there are no nasty surprises waiting for them when their fuel bills arrive.



Self-Service Account Management



Another way in which the Crystal fuel card operates differently is its self-service approach. Customers can access their accounts at any time through a free online portal, which can also be downloaded as an app. This enables you to check your invoices online whenever it suits your company, giving you the ability to keep a close eye on fuel costs across your fleet at all times.





This self-service model will allow UK Fuels to provide competitive fuel costs to customers. The card offers other benefits: there is no registration charge and there are no transaction fees, and drivers will have access to a network of over 2,000 sites.



If youre in charge of a small fleet and you like the sound of a variable rate fuel card that you can manage yourself in your own time, it may be worth trying out UK Fuels new Crystal fuel card. Let me know how you get on with it!





More information:

http://www.haulageexchange.co.uk/returnloads-and-back-loads



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Norman Dulwich is a Correspondent for Haulage Exchange, the leading online trade network for the road transport industry. Connecting professionals across the UK and Europe through their website, Haulage Exchange provides a valuable service providing information on issues like fuel costs and the other latest news from the industry. Matching delivery work with available vehicles, over 4,000 transport exchange businesses are networked together through their website, trading jobs and capacity in a safe 'wholesale' environment.



PressRelease by

Haulage Exchange

Date: 09/17/2016 - 15:13

Language: English

News-ID 495350

Character count: 2942

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Haulage Exchange

Ansprechpartner: Laura Bolick

Stadt: London

Telefon: +44 (0)20 8896 6725



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 29



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease