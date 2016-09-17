Turning Your Used Truck Parts into Cash

About to scrap some old parts? We recommend selling them for re-use instead.

(firmenpresse) - As any haulier can tell you, a career in haulage jobs means lots of maintenance and frequent upgrading in order to meet changing safety standards. When you upgrade a component, or an upgrade elsewhere forces you to change other components to maintain compatibility, youll find yourself with spare parts.



All too often, these parts are left to gather dust in sheds and garages just in case, or theyre sold as scrap in exchange for a pittance. Neither option is particularly beneficial to the owner of the parts, nor is it environmentally friendly. People will often sell parts on, but if youre pressed for time and dont have a buyer immediately lined up, it can be difficult to get around to shifting them. Before you scrap those parts, however, we suggest making use of one of the many firms who specialise in buying used components.



Who Has Time for That?



Understandably, many professionals working in haulage jobs dispose of old parts as scrap metal because its simply an easy, quick and reliable way of getting rid of them. However, many used parts buyers will come to you, even for small purchases, making it easy for even the busiest haulier to fit a visit into their schedule. Many will sort out a price then and there, eliminating the need for annoying follow-ups. Whats more, the money youll get for selling your used parts will ordinarily outstrip the money youd get from an equivalent mass of scrap metal.



Where Do the Parts Go?



The used parts are cleaned and checked for faults before being resold. Therefore, you can rest easy in the knowledge that your spare components are going to people wholl make good use of them over the course of their own haulage jobs and wholl be able to save a bit of money themselves.



Re-use is almost always more environmentally friendly than recycling, and this is no exception: whereas scrap metal needs to be melted down and re-shaped in a long and energy-intensive process, re-used parts simply need to be cleaned and moved to where theyre needed next. For the eco-conscious haulier, theres no better solution to the problem of used part disposal than resale.





Spare component disposal is an issue that crops up for everyone in haulage jobs. If youve got a bunch of spare parts sitting in your shed awaiting your next scrapyard trip, consider looking into one of the many available resale firms. The payoff can be significant, especially for larger collections of components, the time investment required is slim to nil, and the satisfaction of doing ones bit for the environment is not to be underestimated either. By the same token, if youre in need of a replacement part and strapped for cash, look into the other end of the resale market and pick up some high-quality used components.





More information:

http://www.haulageexchange.co.uk



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Norman Dulwich is a Correspondent for Haulage Exchange, the leading online trade network for the road transport industry. Connecting logistics professionals across the UK and Europe through their website, Haulage Exchange provides services for matching haulage jobs with available drivers. Over 4,000 transport exchange businesses are networked together through their website, trading jobs and capacity in a safe 'wholesale' environment.

PressRelease by

Haulage Exchange

Date: 09/17/2016 - 15:40

Language: English

News-ID 495356

Character count: 2931

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Haulage Exchange

Ansprechpartner: Laura Bolick

Stadt: London

Telefon: +44 (0)20 8896 6725



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 59



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease