Save the Date: The 2016 Global Freight Awards

A number of delivery firms are set to be honoured in this years awards, on the 3rd November.

(firmenpresse) - The 3rd November 2016 will see a number of delivery firms given the accolade of a Global Freight Award. The awards incorporate categories spanning the breadth of the haulage industry, including air freight solutions, global freight solutions, heavy lift forwarding, sea freight solutions and specialist freight solutions, along with more general categories such as those honouring high achievers in areas such as lifetime contributions to the field of haulage, environmental considerations and customer service.



Why Aim for an Award?



In a large industry with many different delivery firms offering a competitive service, the more you can do to help your brand stand out, the better. What could be a more effective way to distinguish your brand than to win a highly respected award confirming the superiority of your service to that of your rivals?



Winning an award instantly demonstrates to would-be customers and shareholders that you are among the worlds best delivery firms. This could be just the edge your business needs when it comes to winning those high profile contracts and attracting smaller customers alike, and establishing your position as a go-to company. The act of winning, or even competing for an award is also a great way to get your employees feeling proud of the company of which they are a part, and helping them feel accepted and valued.



How Does the Voting Work?



There are two rounds of voting. One has just closed at time of writing, having finished on the 2nd September 2016, while the second runs from 12th September to 30th September 2016. Voters are allowed to vote in any number of categories, and the votes from both rounds are added together. The two rounds of voting determine which delivery firms make the finals.



After this, the finalists are presented to a panel of independent judges with considerable expertise in the field. After careful deliberation, the winners are announced at the awards ceremony.





What About the Ceremony?



The Ceremony takes place in the Lancaster London Hotel on the 3rd November 2016. Tables are available for attendees: each one seats 10 people, and includes wine, food and entertainment. Standard tables cost £2,845+VAT while premium tables (table branding, central positioning and 2 bottles of champagne) cost £3,520+VAT each. Extra wine (each table cost includes 5 bottles) can be ordered once youve booked your tickets, and the evening features an appearance by celebrity host Milton Jones.



Whether your company is among the delivery firms to have reached the finals or you simply want to be a part of this occasion honouring the industry, its sure to be a night to remember. If youre gunning for next years awards, we suggest making customers and colleagues aware of this so they can vote for you. Heres wishing the finalists the best of luck!





More information:

http://www.haulageexchange.co.uk



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Norman Dulwich is a Correspondent for Haulage Exchange, the leading online trade network for the road transport industry. Connecting professionals across the UK and Europe through their website, Haulage Exchange provides services for matching delivery firms with jobs in road transport and haulage work. Over 4,000 transport exchange businesses are networked together through their website, trading jobs and capacity in a safe 'wholesale' environment.

