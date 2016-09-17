New Edenwold Playground Opens with Investment from Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program

Today, the Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, along with officials from the Village of Edenwold, opened the community's new playground, which received $20,000 in funding under the Government of Canada's Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program.

The Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (CIP 150) is part of Canada 150 Celebrates, the Government of Canada's celebration of our country's 150th anniversary of Confederation. Budget 2016 provided an additional $150 million over two years to Canada's Regional Development Agencies to deliver further community funding across the country, starting in 2016-17, with Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD) being responsible for administering the program in Western Canada.

Through investments in community infrastructure, the Government of Canada will contribute to projects that seek to renovate, expand and improve existing community infrastructure, with a focus on recreational facilities, projects that advance a clean growth economy, and projects with a positive impact on Indigenous communities.

"This playground project will provide a more modern recreation area for the school and community and serve as a visible means of celebration for the country's 150(th) birthday. Canada 150 Infrastructure Program projects such as this one help improve the quality of our community facilities, ensuring that they will be able to support our communities for years to come."

"We are so pleased with the support provided to our community by the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Fund. Being able to install a new playground to commemorate Canada's 150(th) birthday means Edenwold can support our children by providing opportunities for physical activity to develop healthy active children."

Comments on this PressRelease