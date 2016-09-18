Boot Camp for Weight Loss is Affordable, Easy and Fun

A Well Run Life, a leading company in the health and wellness space, created a 10 day program for $9.99. Taste Bud Boot Camp is a great weight loss tool but also covers other vital areas of health and wellness.

(firmenpresse) - ÂÂThis is a Boot Camp for your Taste Buds!ÂÂ says A Well Run LifeÂÂs Founder Peter M Deeley Jr. ÂÂIt will retrain your taste buds and reshape your relationship to food.ÂÂ



A Well Run Life, a leading company in the health and wellness space, created a 10 day program for $9.99.



This innovative health and wellness company launched a new, easy to follow comprehensive online nutritional counselling program called Taste Bud Boot Camp. It focuses on the food choices people make and meal planning. ItÂÂs not a program designed to starve its enlistees but rather to show that whole foods can act ad detoxifying medicine for the body, which are under assault from processed foods.



Taste Bud Boot Camp is a great weight loss tool but also covers other vital areas of health and wellness.



On the A Well Run Life site, visitors can discover how the company believes that proper nourishment is the foundation of good health. They say that food is either someoneÂÂs best medicine or slowest poison.



The Taste Bud Boot Camp is the companyÂÂs latest weight loss program, and is described as a whole food program in which, for ten days, participants carefully plan and prepare how they eat. A Well Run Life says that the course is a chance for people to develop new habits to keep them healthy, beautiful and vital.



Established in 2014, A Well Run Life is dedicated to helping people to lose weight, get control of their health, and live happy lives - while being content in their body. The company tracks overall wellness through a survey on its site, and has a wide range of programs for helping people to achieve their wellness aims.



The program has contributions from Dr. Barry Marks, Sonya Looney, Tara Sindylek, Alliette Chignoli, and a wide range of other health specialists across a selection of subjects. Modules include strategies on how to retrain taste buds, why people are always hungry, and sugar, caffeine, and other drugs.





Peter M Deeley, when asked about Taste Bud Boot Camp said:



"The Taste Bud Boot Camp gives a comprehensive roadmap to lose weight and get healthier in ten days. Experts from many fields have contributed to the program and elements of humor have also been incorporated into its structure"



The Taste Bud Boot Camp is among many products from A Well Run Life. Peter M Deeley is particularly excited about this product because "There is no program as affordably priced and easily accessed as The Taste Bud Boot Camp. It is built to be available for everyone and give a tremendous level of value for $9.99."



Those interested in learning more about the business can do so on the business website at http://www.awellrunlife.com/



Those interested in purchasing can go directly to the product listing, here: [http://a-well-run-life.thinkific.com/courses/taste...](http://a-well-run-life.thinkific.com/courses/taste-bud-boot-camp)





http://www.awellrunlife.com/



A Well Run Life

http://www.awellrunlife.com/

