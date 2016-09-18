Oberheiden Law Group PLLC Expands Practice

The Oberheiden Law Group PLLC is expanding its practice and will change its office location to 5728 LBJ Freeway, Suite 250 in Dallas, Texas 75240.
We have been very lucky to be able to grow our practice with such a high caliber of attorneys, including three former Assistant U.S. Attorneys and the former Chief Health Care Fraud Coordinator at the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Northern District of Texas, as well as graduates of the countrys top law schools such as Harvard Law School and Yale Law School, said Dr. Nick Oberheiden, the firms founding partner. He added that the firms growth was compelled by the increasing number of health care clients who engaged the firm based on its ever-growing reputation for effectiveness and superb service at a reasonable cost.
The Oberheiden Law Group focuses on regulatory compliance, complex litigation, healthcare law, governmental investigations, and criminal defense work.
The attorneys of the Oberheiden Law Group PLLC offer free and confidential consultations.
Contact:
Dr. Nick Oberheiden
Oberheiden Law Group PLLC
Phone: 214-469-9009
Address: 5728 LBJ Freeway, Suite 250 in Dallas, Texas 75240
Email: nick(at)federal-lawyer.com
More information:
http://www.criminaldefense.com
