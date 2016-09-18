       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Oberheiden Law Group PLLC Expands Practice

The Oberheiden Law Group PLLC is expanding its practice and will change its office location to 5728 LBJ Freeway, Suite 250 in Dallas, Texas 75240.

(firmenpresse) - The Oberheiden Law Group PLLC is expanding its practice and will change its office location to 5728 LBJ Freeway, Suite 250 in Dallas, Texas 75240. In most recent times, the Oberheiden firm has tripled its size by adding a number of Dallas most sought after lawyers to the team.

We have been very lucky to be able to grow our practice with such a high caliber of attorneys, including three former Assistant U.S. Attorneys and the former Chief Health Care Fraud Coordinator at the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Northern District of Texas, as well as graduates of the countrys top law schools such as Harvard Law School and Yale Law School, said Dr. Nick Oberheiden, the firms founding partner. He added that the firms growth was compelled by the increasing number of health care clients who engaged the firm based on its ever-growing reputation for effectiveness and superb service at a reasonable cost.

The Oberheiden Law Group focuses on regulatory compliance, complex litigation, healthcare law, governmental investigations, and criminal defense work.

The attorneys of the Oberheiden Law Group PLLC offer free and confidential consultations. To get in touch, please contact Dr. Nick Oberheiden directly at 214-469-9009 or via e-mail (nick(at)federal-lawyer.com). For more information about the Oberheiden Law Group PLLC please visit the firms site at www.criminaldefense.com

This publication may constitute attorney advertising in some jurisdictions.

Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Dr. Nick Oberheiden
Oberheiden Law Group PLLC
Phone: 214-469-9009
Address: 5728 LBJ Freeway, Suite 250 in Dallas, Texas 75240
Email: nick(at)federal-lawyer.com



More information:
http://www.criminaldefense.com



