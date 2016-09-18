NightLase® Reduces the Effects of Snoring!

A new, non-invasive procedure offers loud snoring sufferers a better way to increase sleep quality

(firmenpresse) - A large percentage of the American population suffer from sleep apnea, snoring, and other related sleeping disorders. NightLase®, a new, non-invasive procedure, offers promising results by reducing the effects of snoring as well as decreasing the amplitude of snoring. The treatment requires no devices to be worn and no chemical or medical treatment programs to follow. Studies have shown a high success rate for patients undergoing the patient-friendly laser treatment.



According to Dr. Amir Daoud of FeatherSound Smiles , the procedure helps reduce snoring by producing more collagen in the soft palette so it doesnt vibrate as much.



Previous research has shown that snoring is due to the contraction and tightening of the oral mucosa tissues. The Fotonas NightLase® therapy procedure can be performed by any doctor or dentist and has been proven to treat frequent snoring habits as well as reduce the effects of snoring.



The NightLase® treatment option takes approximately six weeks to complete, which includes three separate outpatient treatment sessions. Upon completion, studies have shown that the treatment lasts approximately one year. Additional, future therapy sessions may be repeated.



Dr. Amir Daoud, general and cosmetic dentist based in Clearwater, Florida, briefly discussed the procedure in an interview (left).



We are happy to announce that our office now offers the NightLase therapy treatment procedure, said Dr. Daoud. Our goal is to help our customers feel better inside and out  and that begins with a good, well-rested sleep.



For more information about the NightLase® therapy treatment or to schedule an appointment, please contact FeatherSound Smiles at 727-561-0800.



CONTACT:

Dr. Amir Daoud

FeatherSound Smiles

Address: 2325 Ulmerton Rd., Ste 27, Clearwater, FL 33762

Phone: 727.561.0800

Email: smile(at)feathersoundsmiles.com

Website: https://feathersoundsmiles.com





