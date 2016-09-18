Oberheiden Law Group PLLC Sponsors Dallas Physician Edition and Event

The Oberheiden Law Group PLLC will serve as a key sponsor to the September 2016 DMagazine Best Doctor Edition and Gala Event.

Even the best doctor may need an attorney sometimes. We are pleased to be considered a first-choice law firm by many of the best doctors in town. It is, once again, our honor to demonstrate our appreciation of DFW physicians by serving as sponsor to the DMagazine Best Doctor Awards, says Dr. Nick Oberheiden, managing principal of the Oberheiden Law Group PLLC. We thank the award recipients and their dedicated support staff for their hard work and excellent service on behalf of the many patients in Dallas, Fort Worth, and beyond.



The Oberheiden Law Group is a Dallas-based law firm with a practice focus in the areas of healthcare law compliance, litigation, government investigations, and criminal defense. Among the attorneys at the firm are the former Chief Health Care Fraud Coordinator at the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Northern District of Texas (Michael Elliott), former Department of Justice prosecutors (e.g. Lynette Byrd), former lead prosecutors of the Medicare Fraud Strike Force (e.g. Mindy Sauter), and other talented attorneys with years of relevant experience and education from the countrys top schools such as Harvard Law School (Chris Quinlan) and Yale Law School (Elizabeth Stepp). The Oberheiden Law Group is headed by managing principal Dr. Nick Oberheiden.



The attorneys of the Oberheiden Law Group PLLC offer free and confidential consultations. To get in touch, please contact Dr. Nick Oberheiden directly at 214-469-9009 or via e-mail (nick(at)federal-lawyer.com). For more information about the Oberheiden Law Group PLLC please visit the firms site at www.criminaldefense.com



This publication may constitute attorney advertising in some jurisdictions.



Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.



Contact:

Dr. Nick Oberheiden

Oberheiden Law Group PLLC

Phone: 214-469-9009



Address: 5728 LBJ Freeway, Suite 250 in Dallas, Texas 75240

Email: nick(at)federal-lawyer.com





More information:

http://www.criminaldefense.com



