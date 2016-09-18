EVERETT WILKINSON RELEASES "GUIDE TO BECOMING A PRO COPYWRITER"

Everett Wilkinson (Palm Beach Gardens, FL), a marketing and communication strategist, launches his new book "GUIDE TO BECOMING A PRO COPYWRITER."

But what does it really mean? Is it true? If so, how do so-called ÂÂnewbiesÂÂ to content marketing navigate their way through the industry without getting bogged down by unreliable information and bad advice?



In a persuasive new book by Everett Wilkinson, "Guide to Becoming a Pro Copywriter: Discover How to Boost Your Conversations!,ÂÂ the above questions are answered in detailed, unpretentious language; offering a ÂÂway inÂÂ for those who are not yet educated on content marketing, or those searching for better tools for reaching their audiences.



Synopsis: Content has evolved into an online businessÂÂ most valuable resource. With the right content, marketers can encourage website traffic, build customer trust, and increase revenues. Content, as the pundits are fond of saying, really is king.



This is all fine but for newcomers, content marketing can seem overwhelming. Discover the solutions to the following problems:



ÂÂ What kind of content do writters need? ÂÂ Should authors develop their content in-house or hire an outside source? ÂÂ What roles do blogs, forums, and social media play in successful content marketing?



Copywriting guru, Everett Wilkinson, provide a simple, sequential guide to the exciting world of content marketing. Guide to Becoming a Pro Copywriter arms marketers with all the information needed to develop a successful business plan, identify and publish relevant content, attract and retain readers, and convert their readership into paying customers.



Content is king, and with EverettÂÂ step-by-step process, anyone can reap the benefits of royalty.



Since its publication, the book has already earned a five-star rating on Amazon and garnered rave reviews.



As Everett realizes, the marketplace is changing rapidly, and there is an even greater need for education on the values of creating excellent effectual content.





ÂÂWith the explosion of entrepreneurs recently, more and more people are confused about how to proceed in business and put a plan in place to ÂÂget noticed,ÂÂ,ÂÂ says the author. ÂÂMy book sets the entrepreneur, professional and small business on a path to success.ÂÂ



Continuing: ÂÂThrough the strategies presented in this book, readers become equipped with the tools needed to effectively tell their stories, develop meaningful business relationships and strengthen their brands. The end result? They become authorities in their fields ÂÂ which is something that all professionals should strive to be throughout their careers.ÂÂ



About Everett Wilkinson



Originally from Jackson, Michigan, Everett has been active in markets since grade school. He grew up reading the reading the works of William F. Buckley, Milton Friedman, and classics such as Cicero. His appreciation of classic culture and free markets have formed Everett into a ÂÂFree Market CapitalistÂÂ and marketing strategist. However, his time in the Marine Corps has given him a humbling perspective on the real cost of freedom.



EverettÂÂs professional background began in financial services. He rose from a financial advisor with an independent broker-dealer RIA to management of a team of 500 financial advisors. As the National Inside Sales Desk Manager, he was responsible for operations, strategic problem solving, RFPs for government retirement plans, advanced financial planning, financial product development, individual and institutional marketing, and corporate relationship management with vendors, mutual funds and insurance companies. In his role, Everett increased market share of the parent companyÂÂs mutual fund from 14% to nearly 20% in just 3 years. Further, he developed strategic alliances and partnership by adding third-party offerings to handle insurance component, a measure that simultaneously improved agent offerings and increased gross revenue from $1.4 to $4.7m.



Since then, Everett has used his knowledge of both the financial and marketing sectors to develop a career in Marketing Campaign Management. For nearly 5 years, he has been working closely with his clients to become a trusted advisor as a Communication & Marketing Strategist, serving financial and Fortune 500 companies. In this role, Everett is responsible for growing the business through marketing strategies and directs inbound messaging, social media, branding, business development, and direct mail campaigns. Driven by the outcomes most important to his clients, Everett has a laser-focus on optimizing marketing messages, understanding the client base, leveraging existing business opportunities, and realizing short and long-term cost savings and ROI. For more information about the writer, visit www.everettwilkinson.com.





http://everettwilkinson.com/



