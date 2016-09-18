Cincinnati Benefits Of Video Marketing Boost Authority Traffic Report Launched

Web Marketingville has launched a new report on the importance of video marketing with a case study on how it has benefited a recent client. It covers the power of establishing credibility and expertise in the online marketplace.

(firmenpresse) - Web Marketingville has launched a new report on the effectiveness of video marketing for local businesses wanting to get the word out about a new product or service. It's Local Buzz Connect service allows companies to get their business message online for prospective customers to see, helping to drive more traffic to their homepage and to increase sales regardless of business niche.



More information on the service can be found on the Local Buzz Connect website at: http://LocalBuzzConnect.com.



The report focuses on the effectiveness of videos designed for Red Wing Shoes Store, which has produced high grade footwear for over 110 years. The focal point of each video is high quality customer reviews, which gets across the successful message of the business and puts their customer service at the forefront of the customer's attention.



Local Buzz Connect specializes in getting local towns talking about a client's business. Through professionally designed and edited videos, it can add authority to a website by showcasing its staff as experts, and boost visual trust between the business and its client base.



Once the professional videos have been produced for a client, the Local Buzz Connect site explains that the expert team will syndicate the client message on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and other respected social media websites, showing the content to new potential customers and opening up new streams of interest.



Through using the power of video marketing, companies can maximise their exposure in the communities that matter most to them. This helps to ensure that competitors don't get the edge and extend their grip over the local customer base.



A full list of video creation services is available on the Local Buzz Connect website, which highlights the new Expert Interview Program in its repertoire. This is alongside the Local Buzz Connection Booster Program, which uses proprietary technology to produce expert interviews, establishing online credibility.





Interested parties wanting to read the full report on the effectiveness of video marketing can find full details, including video links to the products created for Red Wing Shoes, at the following page: http://localbuzzconnect.com/ohio/cincinnati/best-red-wing-boots-cincinnati-coupon.





