Kickstarter Campaign Launched To Fund & Promote Unique New Houston Tea Shop

TeazSol Teas, a Texas tea manufacturer & distributor of unique teas, has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for garnering widespread support and financial backing to help finance and promote the grand opening of its Houston Texas tea shop.

Kemah, Texas  TeazSol Teas, a Texas tea manufacturer & distributor of unique teas, has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for garnering widespread support and financial backing to help finance and promote the grand opening of its Houston Texas tea shop.



Teazsol Teas has new ways of tea brewing without a tea bag. Teazsol tea uses corn husks to brew tea and has coined the name TEAmales for its original creation. Corn Husks are the outside green leaves on a cob of corn that are usually peeled off and discarded. However, they can also be used, fresh or dried, as packages to wrap food in for cooking - usually steaming. They are most commonly used in making the Mexican food standard, Tamales. Teazsol uses these husks to replace the traditional tea bag, giving its teas not only a unique look, but taste as well. Teazsol sells tea drops, specialty TEAmales, organic teas, tea extracts, matcha tea, and other tea products. From loose tea to tea wraps, to tea sticks,



Teazsol customers are provided a myriad of unique options to enjoy their tea. The company acknowledges that the fact that Texas customers are learning/are new to tea, which may have an effect of business growth and will require time to educate customers. However, part of the Teazsol business model is identifying the new generation of tea drinkers who are looking at becoming healthier and to making better drinking choices.



TeazSol's idea started back in Chicago in 2015 when I was seeking for other options to tea bags. Back then, my nights were long, doing a lot of research regarding tea, and brewing options. It was then when I realized that customers had only two ways for brewing a cup of tea: from loose leaf or from tea bags. Said project creator Azucena Walker. At that moment is when I made it a goal to come up with healthier, and practical tea brewing solutions, as well as to attract the interest of the new generation of tea drinkers.



Kickstarter is a funding platform for creative projects. Everything from films, games, and music to art, design, and technology. Backers who support a project on Kickstarter get an inside look at the creative process, and help that project come to life. All Backers of the Teazsol Teas Kickstarter campaign who pledge $5 or more will receive a 20 oz. pouch Companys best-selling Peach Tea in loose tea form, while those who pledge $10 or more will receive 2 of the Companys original creations TEAmales: Jasmine Tea (Green tea, Jasmine Flowers) and Herbal Blast (Hibiscus, lemongrass).





Proceeds raised from the Kickstarter campaign will be used for leasing a commercial building where Teazsol products can be created and sold. The Kickstarter campaign is officially open until October 28, 2016. For more information about the Kickstarter campaign, visit: http://kck.st/2c5KnW3



