Spiritual Leadership Qualities Discussed in New 35 Minute Audiobook

Part poem, part essay, part prayer The Leadership Miracle hopes to influence how we talk to each other. More information on the book can be found here: http://www.theleadershipmiracle.com/

(firmenpresse) - Part poem, part essay, part prayer The Leadership Miracle hopes to influence how people talk to each other.

A Well Run Life's Founder Peter M. Deeley Jr. recently published a brand new book, ÂÂThe Leadership Miracle.ÂÂ The book is now available on Audible.com and Blurb.com. It is expected to find a home among those disappointed with the current public discourse and who are seeking a new way to discuss issues in the political realm.

The book was written to encourage more effective, gentle public conversation. This year has been the angriest and least fruitful political season in history.

The Leadership MiracleÂÂs main focus on encouraging people to deeply know themselves and how their speech and actions affect the world.

Mr. Deeley's mother is poet Lois Roma-Deeley. She helped shaped the creation of the book by creating an environment that valued language as he grew up.

When asked about why they wrote the book, Deeley Jr. said: ÂÂThe political conversation drove out so many minds and personalities unable to deal with the volume of anger this year. The public discourse is dominated so badly by the loud, that we have stopped listening to the still, small voices among usÂÂ

Deeley Jr. has hopes that the book will encourage a return to a more polite and ordered conversation that allows for a greater number of voices to enter the discussions and debates of these critically important times.

In a recent interview, the author made a point of thanking his family for their part in the creation of the book, saying: ÂÂThe attentiveness with which the family in which I was raised asked for opinions and insights created whatever skills I have in language todayÂÂ

Other books by Peter M. Deeley Jr include A Quiet Murmuration, found here: http://www.audible.com/pd/Bios-Memoirs/A-Quiet-Murmuration-A-Public-Journal-of-Private-Thoughts-The-First-Fifty-2013-Audiobook/B01JK3FCBO



Date: 09/18/2016 - 08:02
Language: English
