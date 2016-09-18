Inphi Announces Immediate Production Availability of the Smallest SMT Quad Linear Driver for Coherent Applications at ECOC 2016

Meeting the Needs of Coherent Systems Growth in 100G/200G

(firmenpresse) - DUSSELDORF, GERMANY -- (Marketwired) -- 09/18/16 -- Inphi Corporation (NYSE: IPHI), a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects, today announced the production availability of a new product in its 32GBaud Linear Coherent Product Family. The IN3217SZ, a quad linear Mach-Zehnder Modulator Driver in a Surface Mount Technology (SMT) package, extends the product portfolio by utilizing cost effective packaging for the 100G/200G coherent long haul and metro optical interconnect applications. The low cost, high performance IN3217SZ is in high demand, with more than 15,000 parts scheduled to ship by the end of 2016. The IN3217SZ will be showcased at Inphi's ECOC booth #250 at the CCD Congress Center, September 19-21, 2016.

With a 14x9mm small form factor package, the IN3217SZ directly interfaces to Lithium Niobate or Indium Phosphide MZ modulators, in target systems from line cards; 4x5 modules; CFP DCO, or CFP2 ACO modules. The new lowest power design in the smallest surface mount package, together with industry leading linearity performance enables next-generation long haul and metro networks to address highly integrated line card designs and advanced pluggable modules.

"Inphi is a leading supplier of drivers for optical modulators and is a critical supplier of technology to reduce the cost of metro coherent and non-coherent interfaces," said Andrew Schmitt, founder and lead analyst at Cignal AI. "Devices such as the IN3217SZ enable the higher densities and lower cost solutions that are needed in coherent 100G and 200G applications today."

"Customers are looking to Inphi to lead the optical markets of long haul and volume metro applications for 100G/200G Coherent Systems," said Dr. Loi Nguyen, founder and senior vice president, Optical Interconnect, at Inphi. "We are excited to provide them with the new lower power linear modulator drivers in smaller package footprints to address the high-volume, next-generation applications."

Inphi Corporation is a leader in high-speed data movement. We move big data - fast, throughout the globe, between data centers, and inside data centers. Inphi's expertise in signal integrity results in reliable data delivery, at high speeds, over a variety of distances. As data volumes ramp exponentially due to video streaming, social media, cloud-based services, and wireless infrastructure, the need for speed has never been greater. That's where we come in. Customers rely on Inphi's solutions to develop and build out the Service Provider and Cloud infrastructures, and data centers of tomorrow. To learn more about Inphi, visit .

Inphi, the Inphi logo and Think fast are registered trademarks of Inphi Corporation. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

Kim Markle



Inphi

408-217-7329





More information:

http://www.inphi.com



PressRelease by

Inphi Corporation

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/18/2016 - 06:00

Language: English

News-ID 495379

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Inphi Corporation

Stadt: DUSSELDORF, GERMANY





Number of hits: 51



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease