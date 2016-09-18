Inphi Announces the Industry's First 64GBaud Linear Coherent TIA at ECOC 2016

Latest Industry Milestone for Coherent Systems for Next-Generation Long Haul and Metro Networking Infrastructure, 400G and Beyond

(firmenpresse) - DUSSELDORF, GERMANY -- (Marketwired) -- 09/18/16 -- Inphi Corporation (NYSE: IPHI), a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects, today announced sampling of IN6450TA, world's first 64GBaud dual channel linear TIA/VGA amplifier. The IN6450TA supports data rates of 400Gbps to 600Gbps on a single wavelength for long haul, metro, and data center interconnect networks using coherent technology. The IN6450TA will be showcased at Inphi's ECOC 2016 booth #250 in Düsseldorf, Germany, September 19-21, 2016.

With the ever-growing demand for more bandwidth, service providers and data center operators are looking into more efficient technologies such as flexible coherent DWDM transmission capable of changing transmission capacity and reach on demand depending on traffic and capacity needs of the network. This is achieved by utilizing components capable of supporting multiple modulation formats and baud rates. The IN6450TA is designed to work with multiple modulation formats supporting different data rates up to 600Gbps on a single wavelength.

Dr. Loi Nguyen, founder and senior vice president, Optical Interconnect, at Inphi commented, "Our newest amplifier is a critical component of next generation dynamic networks that require flexibility in reach, data rate, and spectral efficiency. Flex coherent networks require higher baud rate components supporting flexible higher modulation formats. As the demand for more bandwidth and higher speed transmission increases, it is innovations such as this that make the next-generation data networks possible. Our customers can count on Inphi to keep leading these innovations."

"Inphi's 64 Gbaud TIA family is a key component of the next-generation High Bandwidth Integrated Coherent Receivers (ICR) enabling data rates of 400Gbps and beyond," said Dr Wupen Yuen, senior vice president and general manager of the Line Side Business Unit at NeoPhotonics. "As a leading designer and manufacturer of monolithic and hybrid ICRs, NeoPhotonics is pleased to work closely with Inphi to design and incorporate their components into our suite of 400G coherent transport products."

"With 100G metro and longhaul WDM port shipments growing at a compound annual growth rate of 25% (2015-2020), the technology to deliver flexible 400G and higher coherent single wavelength solutions becomes a critical next step for remaining ahead of the bandwidth demand curve in an efficient manner," said Heidi Adams, senior research director, Transport Networks, IHS Markit. "Support for 64Gbaud symbol rates and higher order modulation schemes including 16 and 64 QAM are key to this transition, and the availability of TIAs that can support these features is a key step to the delivery of next-generation 400G line cards and pluggable modules."

