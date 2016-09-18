Kickstarter Campaign Launched To Film On Concurring Depression

Writer and director, Hunter Pendleton, has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for garnering widespread support and financial backing to finance a narrative film entitled 'The Abstraction of Color'.



What if someone's world was entirely void of color, entirely perceived in black and white. And you would live your day to day life like this. But then, all of a sudden, it bursts into color one day. Why? Because you met 'the one. This is the premise that guides the story of 'The Abstraction of Color'. It is a film based in Western Springs Illinois and the City of Chicago about the people who bring color to our sometimes black and white lives.



The film focusses on a concept the director has wanted to incorporate into a screenplay for some time, depression. Depression is the leading cause of disability in the U.S. for ages 15 to 44. It affects more than 15 million American adults, or about 6.7 percent of the U.S. population age 18 and older in a given year. While major depressive disorder can develop at any age, the median age at onset is 32.5 and it is more prevalent in women than in men. Depression is an issue that has had a major impact on too many people in this world today, and it's also something that I have personally dealt with. It is a constant struggle that too many people have to face, and I wanted to put that struggle into words, and onto a screen. Said Pendleton.



The film will be primarily shot on a Blackmagic Pocket Cinema camera utilizing the Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 12mm and the Sigma 18-35mm f/1.8 DC HSM Art lenses. Additional aerial footage will be shot utilizing high quality video drone: the DJI Phantom 4 Quadcopter Drone equipped with 4K Video. In total, the equipment costs are approximately $7500, which comprises the entirety of the desired Kickstarter financing.



Kickstarter is a funding platform for creative projects. Everything from films, games, and music to art, design, and technology. Backers who support a project on Kickstarter get an inside look at the creative process, and help that project come to life. All Backers of 'The Abstraction of Color' Kickstarter campaign who pledge $50 or more will receive a personalized video from the cast and crew thanking you personally, as well as a PDF of the script. Additional rewards are available at different pledge levels.





The Kickstarter campaign is officially open until October 22, 2016. For more information about the Kickstarter campaign, visit: http://kck.st/2clVdXN



Contact:

Hunter Pendleton

Phone: 708-595-9170

Email: the.abstraction.of.color(at)gmail.com

Website: http://kck.st/2clVdXN





