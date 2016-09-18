Kickstarter Campaign Launched To Fund Unique Scented Greeting Card Company

New to the scene, Scent a Smile Greeting Cards, an innovative greeting card company, is putting their product at the forefront by officially launching a Kickstarter campaign for garnering widespread support and financial backing to launch their premier line of scented greeting cards.

Mills River, NC - New to the scene, Scent a Smile Greeting Cards, an innovative greeting card company, is putting their product at the forefront by officially launching a Kickstarter campaign for garnering widespread support and financial backing to launch their premier line of scented greeting cards.



Scented greeting cards, are the newest way of letting someone know you are thinking of them in a unique way. Through a special production technique, the greetings cards are scented, which can be activated at the time that you choose by simply scratching the card. The production process adds a new dimension to greeting cards. In the past, consumers could see and feel the paper to experience a greeting. Now they can also experience the same greeting through the sense of smell. Scent a Smile appears to be jumping into a natural niche in a highly competitive industry, at the right time.



We truly believe that Scent a Smile greeting cards can bring people closer by using another sense beside the visual aspect of a greeting card. Said project creator Taco Wijbenga. We all have experienced that sometimes a specific scent or fragrances can bring back memories.



Scent printing is most effectively created with UV coatings and includes various fragrance delivery methods that can be printed on gift cards, credit cards, packaging, retail POP displays, book covers, greeting cards, postcards, brochures, magazine inserts, signs, displays, and labels. Studies show that one of the hottest trends in retail today is to engage the senses of a consumer. Americans have a passion for scented products, and our sense of smell is the strongest of all human senses and is directly linked to memory and emotion.



We decided to put this project on Kickstarter because it's the fastest way for us to get the cards produced and send to [our customers]. We think the Scent a Smile greeting cards are awesome and give the world a new way to send your personal message with an extra dimension a scent, says Wijbenga.





Kickstarter is a funding platform for creative projects. Everything from films, games, and music to art, design, and technology. Backers who support a project on Kickstarter get an inside look at the creative process, and help that project come to life. All Backers of the Kickstarter campaign who pledge $25 or more will receive the Companys Collection Gift box with 8 unique greeting cards, each with a different and surprising scent.



The Kickstarter campaign is officially open until October 7, 2016. For more information about the Kickstarter campaign, visit: http://kck.st/2ctWgSM or http://www.scentasmile.com/



Contact:

Taco Wijbenga

Phone: +31623294181

Email: Taco(at)scentasmile.com

Website: http://kck.st/2ctWgSM





More information:

http://kck.st/2ctWgSM



Scent a Smile Greeting Cards

