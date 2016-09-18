Kickstarter Campaign Launched To Fund Competitive Bar Hopping Mobile App

A Kickstarter campaign has been officially launched to garner widespread support and financial backing for Bar Frog, an adult theme mobile app that hopes to inspire reward based, competitive bar hopping.

(firmenpresse) - Philadelphia, PA - A Kickstarter campaign has been officially launched to garner widespread support and financial backing for Bar Frog, an adult theme mobile app that hopes to inspire reward based, competitive bar hopping.



Bar Frog is a mobile social media application that encourages adults to get out and socialize. Users can show their friends where they are, where they've been and invite their friends to join in to earn reward points. Points are awarded for different reasons; miles traveled, number of check-ins, and specialty check-ins. There are different levels of achievements and unique badges for check-ins.



Bar Frog is a fun competitive app just for adults that lets you share experiences and even make a friend or two jealous. Said project creator Al Maurer. Everyone checks in when they go out anymore; so now instead of the same boring post John Smith has checked in (at) blah blah you can check-in with Bar Frog and get rewarded for your check-in.



The development plan calls for a Bar Frog photo gallery that groups pics by where and when they were taken. Users can also challenge friends to point competitions in a given time period i.e. weeks, months, or a year. The app will be made available in a free version that is financed via mobile advertising, as well as a paid version that will be ad free. The app creator states that Bar Frog has a natural advertising base in the bar and restaurant industry and a well-defined group of users that patronizes them.



Bar Frog is the Facebook for the active adult who loves to travel and party or the folks who like to go out once in a while and look for somewhere their friends have been and where their friends can join them, says Maurer.



Kickstarter is a funding platform for creative projects. Everything from films, games, and music to art, design, and technology. Backers who support a project on Kickstarter get an inside look at the creative process, and help that project come to life. All Backers of the Bar Frog Kickstarter campaign who pledge $25 or more will be able to assist in the creative development of Bar Frog by naming reward badges, listing a bar that would receive a specialty badge upon check-in or at higher pledge levels, having a badge named after themselves. Proceeds raised from the Kickstarter campaign will be used for the development, promotion & distribution of the app.





The Kickstarter campaign is officially open until October 31, 2016. For more information about the Kickstarter campaign, visit: http://kck.st/2cB5OhY



Contact:

Alfred Maurer

Phone: 215-327-83335

Email: maurera75(at)yahoo.com

Website: http://kck.st/2cB5OhY





More information:

http://kck.st/2cB5OhY



PressRelease by

Bar Frog

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/18/2016 - 14:10

Language: English

News-ID 495383

Character count: 2964

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Bar Frog



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 52



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease