Kickstarter Campaign Launched To Promote Fantasy Tailgaiting Cookbook

Robert Big Bob Snoor Jr., has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for garnering widespread support and financial backing to publish his third book Fantasy Tailgating Redemption.

Is grilling a real sport? Author and fantasy sports enthusiast, Big Bob, tackles that question and more with the highly anticipated publishing of his hybrid fantasy sports/cookbook Fantasy Tailgating Redemption. With this book Snoor hopes to provide a compilation of grilling information, menus, recipes, self-help, tailgating, fantasy sports, anecdotes and sports activities.



Fantasy Tailgating Redemption is the end of a journey undertaken by Snoor to write a three book sports cookbook set. The book blends fantasy sports and tailgating foods into one unique cross-over book featuring over 150 tailgating recipes and over 10 unique menus with recipes included. The three book set also includes sections covering each of the 3 GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) Sports Leagues; basketball, baseball and football and features over 75 GOAT Sports List. Readers will have the opportunity to fill out their own Top All-time lists in comparison to Big Bobs Top lists.



When you write and publish a book, it feels at the time as the hardest thing you have ever done, when in fact the hardest part is marketing and selling the book, says Snoor. Knowing that, I feel a little smarter on my third book Fantasy Tailgating.



Kickstarter is a funding platform for creative projects. Everything from films, games, and music to art, design, and technology. Backers who support a project on Kickstarter get an inside look at the creative process, and help that project come to life. All Backers of the Kickstarter campaign who pledge $40 or more will receive a copy of Fantasy Tailgating Redemption. Additional Rewards are available at higher pledge levels.



The Author of two published books The Sport of Grilling in 2007 and The Sports Lists Doctor in 2008, Snoor expressed confidence in his latest undertaking. I have a trusted editor, a trusted publisher, a trusted marketing and sales team in place. Proper funding will ensure that this book is 100% successful. Fantasy Tailgating is my third book, but is going to be the Best Fantasy Sports Cookbook ever written, says Snoor.





The Kickstarter campaign is officially open until September 23, 2016. For more information about the Kickstarter campaign, visit: http://kck.st/2c7i3UN



Contact:

Big Bob Snoor

Phone: 219- 221-5838

Email: bobsnoor(at)yahoo.com

Website: http://kck.st/2c7i3UN





More information:

http://kck.st/2c7i3UN



Fantasy Tailgating Redemption

