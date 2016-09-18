Kickstarter Campaign Launched To Promote Fantasy Tailgaiting Cookbook

Robert Big Bob Snoor Jr., has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for garnering widespread support and financial backing to publish his third book Fantasy Tailgating Redemption.
Is grilling a real sport? Author and fantasy sports enthusiast, Big Bob, tackles that question and more with the highly anticipated publishing of his hybrid fantasy sports/cookbook Fantasy Tailgating Redemption. With this book Snoor hopes to provide a compilation of grilling information, menus, recipes, self-help, tailgating, fantasy sports, anecdotes and sports activities.
Fantasy Tailgating Redemption is the end of a journey undertaken by Snoor to write a three book sports cookbook set. The book blends fantasy sports and tailgating foods into one unique cross-over book featuring over 150 tailgating recipes and over 10 unique menus with recipes included. The three book set also includes sections covering each of the 3 GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) Sports Leagues; basketball, baseball and football and features over 75 GOAT Sports List. Readers will have the opportunity to fill out their own Top All-time lists in comparison to Big Bobs Top lists.
When you write and publish a book, it feels at the time as the hardest thing you have ever done, when in fact the hardest part is marketing and selling the book, says Snoor. Knowing that, I feel a little smarter on my third book Fantasy Tailgating.
Kickstarter is a funding platform for creative projects. Everything from films, games, and music to art, design, and technology. Backers who support a project on Kickstarter get an inside look at the creative process, and help that project come to life. All Backers of the Kickstarter campaign who pledge $40 or more will receive a copy of Fantasy Tailgating Redemption. Additional Rewards are available at higher pledge levels.
The Author of two published books The Sport of Grilling in 2007 and The Sports Lists Doctor in 2008, Snoor expressed confidence in his latest undertaking. I have a trusted editor, a trusted publisher, a trusted marketing and sales team in place. Proper funding will ensure that this book is 100% successful. Fantasy Tailgating is my third book, but is going to be the Best Fantasy Sports Cookbook ever written, says Snoor.
The Kickstarter campaign is officially open until September 23, 2016. For more information about the Kickstarter campaign, visit: http://kck.st/2c7i3UN
